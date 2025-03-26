5 Top Horror Games to Play in 2025-Silent Hill 2, Alien Isolation and More

If a feeling of spookiness excites you, then Horror games is the most suitable gaming genre for you. Horror games take you on a mysterious journey where the gameplay mostly involves solving puzzles and getting immersed in the scary storyline.

Here are the 5 Best Horror Games that will make your job of finding the right game easier and faster:

Amnesia: The Bunker

This game is set in a claustrophobic World War I bunker. Players assume the role of a soldier struggling with amnesia, left to face the horrors and dangers lurking in the dimly-lit bunker. The game brilliantly combines the atmosphere of fear and the need to effectively manage the available resources. Every little movement, sound and figure in the shadows is a cause for dread and alarm. This game is guaranteed to keep the player on their toes at all times.

Get it on Steam for Rs.1100

Silent Hill 2

This remake of the original 2001 Silent Hill 2 is widely considered to be the Champion of Horror Games. This game isn’t just another horror game, it is a deep-dive into the psychology of the human mind and its darkest corners. The story of the game follows the adventure of protagonist, James Sunderland, in the horror filled town of Silent Hill. The dangers faced by James are not only serve as the backbone of the game, but also represent the turmoil in his mind and his own internal struggles.

Get Silent Hill 2 on Steam for Rs. 2800

Alien isolation

This masterpiece is set in the Sevastopol space station and follows the adventure of Amanda Ripley as she tries to uncover the mystery of her mother’s disappearance. The game brilliantly captures the atmosphere of fear and constant peril as the player navigates through the scary corridors of the space station, trying to fight off an alien. The game skilfully represents the meaning of true fear as you try to salvage whatever resources you can find on the space station while being chased by the extremely vigilant alien hunting you down, carefully following your every move.

Get Alien Isolation on Steam for Rs. 3325

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

This game adaptation of the 1974 horror film, allows players to take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family, or one of their victims. As Slaughter Family members, players must track down and prevent their guests from escaping. Players in the role of the victims must use their wits and instincts to avoid the Slaughter Family members and find the tools needed to lead them to their freedom.

Get it on Steam for Rs.880

Until Dawn

This gripping horror game follows the return of 8 friends to a lodge where 2 from their group had disappeared a year back. However, their mountain retreat soon turns into a chilling nightmare with no way to wake up. The key is to survive until dawn through a night filled with constant horrors. Create your own story by making choices that may impact the tale later on.

Get it on Steam for Rs. 3999

