GTA Online Weekly Update May 30 to June 5, 2024- Get Triple Rewards

GTA Online Weekly Update will be available from May 30 to June 5, 2024, and the update will offer triple rewards for completing Terrorbyte Client jobs, fighting in the Cayo Perico Series, and Surviving Every Bullet Counts. This week in the GTA Online Weekly Update German entrepreneurs have taken a keen interest in Los Santos, accompanied by a Benefactor Brand takeover across dealerships.
The players can also enjoy additional discounts on benefactor Vehicles at the PDM Showroom and the popular LS Meet Test Track
Purchase the Benefactor LM87, Schlagen GT, or SM722 to receive the Benefactor Tee.
GTA Online Update May 30- June 5 (Weekly Challenge)
Every GTA Online weekly update comes with a weekly challenge that offers exclusive rewards to the players on completion. The players can complete 3 Terrorbyte Client Jobs to receive GTA$ 100000
Earn 3X GTA$ and RP
Complete these different missions to earn 3X GTA$ and RP
· Cayo Perico Series- Take part in a series of races and win triple rewards.
· Every Bullet Counts- Enter the mission ‘Every Bullet Counts’ where you have to end your enemies with the least number of bullets in your hand. You don’t have many bullets in your hand, so you need to be quick before you get eaten by another person’s bullet. The mission is definitely worth triple the money.
· Terrorbyte Client Jobs
Earn 2X GTA$ and RP- Double Rewards on Junk Energy Time Trials
Get engaged in Junk Energy Time trials and earn 2X GTA$ and RP in the new GTA Online Weekly Update.
Discounts
Most of the catalogue is on sale, so get ready to spend some money
Get Discounts (40% Off)
· Benefactor Terrorbyte inlcuding Upgrades
· Benefactor Feltzer
· Benefactor LM87
· Benefactor Schafter LWB
· Benefactor Schafter V12
· Benefactor Schlagen GT
· Benefactor SM722
· Benefactor Stirling GT
· Benefactor XLS
Get Gun Van Primary Discounts
· 50% OFF: Service Carbine
· 40% OFF for GTA+ Members: MG
Get Discounts (30% off)
Executive Office Garages
Salvage Yard Robberies
Do Check out the following offers
· The McTony Robbery: Enus Paragon R (Top Tier)
· The Gangbanger Robbery: Hijak Ruston (Standard Tier)
· The Podium Robbery: Vapid Hustler (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Pegassi Reaper (https://youtu.be/RrVmterF6E4?t=651)
LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Pegassi Infernus Classic (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IES1ZZdnp5c) - Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row. This GTA Online Weekly Update will bring a change in events, as suddenly you will find more European Executives in the Car Meet, except this time they will mostly be German.
The Diamond Casino & Resort Lucky Wheel
Try your luck and get a chance to win a Pegassi Reaper.
TEST RIDES
· Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Benefactor Feltzer, Benefactor Schafter LWB, Benefactor Schafter V12, Benefactor Stirling GT & Benefactor XLS
· Luxury Autos: Declasse Impaler SZ & Vapid Aleutian
· Test Track: Benefactor Feltzer, Benefactor Streiter & Benefactor Surano
· Premium Test Ride (HSW): Benefactor Stirling GT
PREMIUM RACE & TRIALS
· Supers Premium Race: Taking Off (https://youtu.be/tCPnPTh9CwE)
· Regular Time Trial: Raton Canyon (https://youtu.be/Rer7uhglOW8)
· HSW Time Trial: Terminal to Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zV6rZlMLx8k)
