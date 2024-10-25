GTA San Andreas Free Download for PC-Story, Gameplay and Cheat Codes

GTA San Andreas is a popular action-adventure game published by Rockstar Games, and is the seventh successful title in the Grand Theft Auto Series. The game is a sequel to the popular GTA series game, GTA Vice City and a prequel to the game, GTA Liberty City Stories and was released in October 2004. The game is set in the fictional state of San Andreas and is till now the most complex game in the 3D Universe of GTA Games. San Andreas comprises of three big cities: Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas, and the map includes the vast expanses of deserts, forests, and hilly areas. The game can be played on your Android device for free with the help of the PPSSPP emulator and you can also play it for free on your PC Windows with the help of Bluestacks 5.0 emulator download.

GTA San Andreas- Story and Gameplay

The story follows the protagonist Carl Johnson who escapes from the pressures of life in Los Santos, San Andreas, around five years back. San Andreas is a city tearing itself apart with gang troubles, drugs and corruption. But, now it’s the early 90’s and Carl needs to go home. His family has fallen apart and his childhood friends are moving towards disaster. On his return to the neighborhood, a couple of correct cops frame him for crimes, and Carl Johnson is not left with any other choice in hand, but to take over the streets of the city himself.

The game features the open expansive world of San Andreas with mountains, deserts and water bodies to explore. The players need not restrict themselves to the populated area of the map, instead they can go to the unexplored parts of the map with the help of a plane or a boat. GTA San Andreas is the first game where swimming as an activity was featured for the first time on popular demand. Pedestrians in the game are made to act instantly as a reaction to the player’s action. Also, the game features 2D- based casino and console games and a few custom animations which make the gameplay immersive. Apart from the missions around the crime, drugs and robbery angle involved in the gameplay, the players get to participate in various mini games like the pool, the basketball odd job and the parachute. The main attraction of the game is the availability of a huge variety of vehicles for moving around in the game.

Steps for GTA San Andreas Free Download for PC Windows

Download and install BlueStacks 5 on your PC- Click Here

Launch BlueStacks 5 and click on "System apps" on your BlueStacks 5 home screen.

Now, click on the Google Play Store icon and log in to your play store account.

Now, search for the game GTA San Andreas in the search bar in the upper right corner or Click Here.

Get it from the play store for RS. 182 and then, click on ‘Install’.

Once the installation is complete, GTA San Andreas icon will appear on your home screen.

Start playing GTA San Andreas on your PC Windows.

System Requirements for playing GTA San Andreas on your PC

BlueStacks 5 allows you to play any Google Play Store game on your PC with minimum system requirements.

OS- Windows 7 or Above

Processor- Intel or AMD

RAM- at least 4 GB

HDD- 5 GB Free Disk Space

GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PC

Get a chopper OHDUDE Jetpack ROCKETMAN Spawn a Quad bike FOURWHEELFUN Spawn a Racecar VPJTQWV Spawn Tanker Truck AMOMHRER Spawn Monster Ride MONSTERMASH Spawn Hydra JUMPJET Spawn Racecar VROCKPOKEY Spawn Dozer ITSALLBULL Spawn Limo CELEBRITYSTATUS Spawn Rhino AIWPRTON Spawn Stunt Plane FLYINGTOSTUNT Spawn Cadillac RZHSUEW Spawn Bloodring Banger CQZIJMB Spawn Rancher JQNTDMH Spawn Hovercraft KGGGDKP Spawn Romero WHERESTHEFUNERAL Parachute AIYPWZQP Spawn Garbage Truck TRUEGRIME Health, Armor, $250k, Repairs car HESOYAM Infinite Health BAGUVIX Infinite Ammo FULLCLIP Infinite Oxygen CVWKXAM Lung Capacity Maxed CVWKXAM Wanted Level Cleared ASNAEB Wanted Level Maxed BRINGITON Wanted Level + 2 OSRBLHH Wanted Level Never Increases AEZAKMI Weapons 1, Grunt LXGIWYL Weapons 2, Surgeon PROFESSIONALSKIT Weapons 3, Berserker UZUMYMW Peds Attack (Rockets) BGLUAWML Peds Attack Each Other AJLOJYQY You are Hunted BAGOWPG Muscle Maxed BUFFMEUP Fatty BTCDBCB Skinny KVGYZQK Sexiness Maxed HELLOLADIES Attract Women BEKKNQV Respect Maxed WORSHIPME Vehicle Skills Maxed NATURALTALENT Suicide GOODBYECRUELWORLD Rural Theme BMTPWHR Ninja Theme NINJATOWN Eternal Midnight NIGHTPROWLER 00:00 to 12:00 XJVSNAJ 21:00 OFVIAC Sandstorm CWJXUOC Sunny Weather PLEASANTLYWARM Super Sunny Weather TOODAMNHOT Thunderstorm SCOTTISHSUMMER Rainy Weather AUIFRVQS Foggy Weather CFVFGMJ Cloudy Weather ALNSFMZO Invisible Car WHEELSONLYPLEASE Flying Cars RIPAZHA Recruit Anyone (9mm) SJMAHPE Recruit Anyone (Rockets) ROCKETMAYHEM Gangs Rule the Streets BIFBUZZ Hitman Stat Level PROFESSIONALKILLER Awesome Handling STICKLIKEGLUE Aggressive Traffic YLTEICZ Reduced Traffic GHOSTTOWN Sweet Ride Car Traffic EVERYONEISRICH O.S. Car Traffic EVERYONEISPOOR Country Traffic FVTMNBZ Pink Traffic LLQPFBN Black Traffic IOWDLAC Green Light Traffic ZEIIVG All Cars Nitrous Powered SPEEDFREAK Float away on impact BUBBLECARS Flying Boats FLYINGFISH Cars Explode CPKTNWT Nitrous Taxis VKYPQCF Chaos Mode STATEOFEMERGENCY Stormy Weather BLUESUEDESHOES Fast Clock YSOHNUL Faster gameplay SPEEDITUP Slower gameplay SLOWITDOWN Giant BMX Hop CJPHONEHOME Super Jump KANGAROO Beach Rave CIKGCGX Kinky Theme BEKKNQV Funhouse Theme PRIEBJ Carnival Theme CRAZYTOWN Adrenal Mode MUNASEF Riot Mode IOJUFZN Smash N’ Boom JCNRUAD Gang Members Everywhere ONLYHOMIESALLOWED Armed Peds FOOOXFT

How to Use GTA San Andreas PC Cheats?

First save your game.

Now, resume and type in the cheat.

This will instantly activate the cheat codes.

GTA San Andreas is a popular action-adventure game that can be played on your PC and Android device with ease. You just need to download the BlueStacks 5 Emulator on your PC in order to play the game with its awesome cheats.

