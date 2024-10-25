GTA San Andreas Free Download for PC-Story, Gameplay and Cheat Codes

GTA San Andreas is a popular action-adventure game published by Rockstar Games, and is the seventh successful title in the Grand Theft Auto Series. The game is a sequel to the popular GTA series game, GTA Vice City and a prequel to the game, GTA Liberty City Stories and was released in October 2004. The game is set in the fictional state of San Andreas and is till now the most complex game in the 3D Universe of GTA Games. San Andreas comprises of three big cities: Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas, and the map includes the vast expanses of deserts, forests, and hilly areas. The game can be played on your Android device for free with the help of the PPSSPP emulator and you can also play it for free on your PC Windows with the help of Bluestacks 5.0 emulator download.
GTA San Andreas- Story and Gameplay
The story follows the protagonist Carl Johnson who escapes from the pressures of life in Los Santos, San Andreas, around five years back. San Andreas is a city tearing itself apart with gang troubles, drugs and corruption. But, now it’s the early 90’s and Carl needs to go home. His family has fallen apart and his childhood friends are moving towards disaster. On his return to the neighborhood, a couple of correct cops frame him for crimes, and Carl Johnson is not left with any other choice in hand, but to take over the streets of the city himself.
The game features the open expansive world of San Andreas with mountains, deserts and water bodies to explore. The players need not restrict themselves to the populated area of the map, instead they can go to the unexplored parts of the map with the help of a plane or a boat. GTA San Andreas is the first game where swimming as an activity was featured for the first time on popular demand. Pedestrians in the game are made to act instantly as a reaction to the player’s action. Also, the game features 2D- based casino and console games and a few custom animations which make the gameplay immersive. Apart from the missions around the crime, drugs and robbery angle involved in the gameplay, the players get to participate in various mini games like the pool, the basketball odd job and the parachute. The main attraction of the game is the availability of a huge variety of vehicles for moving around in the game.
Steps for GTA San Andreas Free Download for PC Windows
- Download and install BlueStacks 5 on your PC- Click Here
- Launch BlueStacks 5 and click on "System apps" on your BlueStacks 5 home screen.
- Now, click on the Google Play Store icon and log in to your play store account.
- Now, search for the game GTA San Andreas in the search bar in the upper right corner or Click Here.
- Get it from the play store for RS. 182 and then, click on ‘Install’.
- Once the installation is complete, GTA San Andreas icon will appear on your home screen.
- Start playing GTA San Andreas on your PC Windows.
System Requirements for playing GTA San Andreas on your PC
BlueStacks 5 allows you to play any Google Play Store game on your PC with minimum system requirements.
OS- Windows 7 or Above
Processor- Intel or AMD
RAM- at least 4 GB
HDD- 5 GB Free Disk Space
GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PC
|
Get a chopper
|
OHDUDE
|
Jetpack
|
ROCKETMAN
|
Spawn a Quad bike
|
FOURWHEELFUN
|
Spawn a Racecar
|
VPJTQWV
|
Spawn Tanker Truck
|
AMOMHRER
|
Spawn Monster Ride
|
MONSTERMASH
|
Spawn Hydra
|
JUMPJET
|
Spawn Racecar
|
VROCKPOKEY
|
Spawn Dozer
|
ITSALLBULL
|
Spawn Limo
|
CELEBRITYSTATUS
|
Spawn Rhino
|
AIWPRTON
|
Spawn Stunt Plane
|
FLYINGTOSTUNT
|
Spawn Cadillac
|
RZHSUEW
|
Spawn Bloodring Banger
|
CQZIJMB
|
Spawn Rancher
|
JQNTDMH
|
Spawn Hovercraft
|
KGGGDKP
|
Spawn Romero
|
WHERESTHEFUNERAL
|
Parachute
|
AIYPWZQP
|
Spawn Garbage Truck
|
TRUEGRIME
|
Health, Armor, $250k, Repairs car
|
HESOYAM
|
Infinite Health
|
BAGUVIX
|
Infinite Ammo
|
FULLCLIP
|
Infinite Oxygen
|
CVWKXAM
|
Lung Capacity Maxed
|
CVWKXAM
|
Wanted Level Cleared
|
ASNAEB
|
Wanted Level Maxed
|
BRINGITON
|
Wanted Level + 2
|
OSRBLHH
|
Wanted Level Never Increases
|
AEZAKMI
|
Weapons 1, Grunt
|
LXGIWYL
|
Weapons 2, Surgeon
|
PROFESSIONALSKIT
|
Weapons 3, Berserker
|
UZUMYMW
|
Peds Attack (Rockets)
|
BGLUAWML
|
Peds Attack Each Other
|
AJLOJYQY
|
You are Hunted
|
BAGOWPG
|
Muscle Maxed
|
BUFFMEUP
|
Fatty
|
BTCDBCB
|
Skinny
|
KVGYZQK
|
Sexiness Maxed
|
HELLOLADIES
|
Attract Women
|
BEKKNQV
|
Respect Maxed
|
WORSHIPME
|
Vehicle Skills Maxed
|
NATURALTALENT
|
Suicide
|
GOODBYECRUELWORLD
|
Rural Theme
|
BMTPWHR
|
Ninja Theme
|
NINJATOWN
|
Eternal Midnight
|
NIGHTPROWLER
|
00:00 to 12:00
|
XJVSNAJ
|
21:00
|
OFVIAC
|
Sandstorm
|
CWJXUOC
|
Sunny Weather
|
PLEASANTLYWARM
|
Super Sunny Weather
|
TOODAMNHOT
|
Thunderstorm
|
SCOTTISHSUMMER
|
Rainy Weather
|
AUIFRVQS
|
Foggy Weather
|
CFVFGMJ
|
Cloudy Weather
|
ALNSFMZO
|
Invisible Car
|
WHEELSONLYPLEASE
|
Flying Cars
|
RIPAZHA
|
Recruit Anyone (9mm)
|
SJMAHPE
|
Recruit Anyone (Rockets)
|
ROCKETMAYHEM
|
Gangs Rule the Streets
|
BIFBUZZ
|
Hitman Stat Level
|
PROFESSIONALKILLER
|
Awesome Handling
|
STICKLIKEGLUE
|
Aggressive Traffic
|
YLTEICZ
|
Reduced Traffic
|
GHOSTTOWN
|
Sweet Ride Car Traffic
|
EVERYONEISRICH
|
O.S. Car Traffic
|
EVERYONEISPOOR
|
Country Traffic
|
FVTMNBZ
|
Pink Traffic
|
LLQPFBN
|
Black Traffic
|
IOWDLAC
|
Green Light Traffic
|
ZEIIVG
|
All Cars Nitrous Powered
|
SPEEDFREAK
|
Float away on impact
|
BUBBLECARS
|
Flying Boats
|
FLYINGFISH
|
Cars Explode
|
CPKTNWT
|
Nitrous Taxis
|
VKYPQCF
|
Chaos Mode
|
STATEOFEMERGENCY
|
Stormy Weather
|
BLUESUEDESHOES
|
Fast Clock
|
YSOHNUL
|
Faster gameplay
|
SPEEDITUP
|
Slower gameplay
|
SLOWITDOWN
|
Giant BMX Hop
|
CJPHONEHOME
|
Super Jump
|
KANGAROO
|
Beach Rave
|
CIKGCGX
|
Kinky Theme
|
BEKKNQV
|
Funhouse Theme
|
PRIEBJ
|
Carnival Theme
|
CRAZYTOWN
|
Adrenal Mode
|
MUNASEF
|
Riot Mode
|
IOJUFZN
|
Smash N’ Boom
|
JCNRUAD
|
Gang Members Everywhere
|
ONLYHOMIESALLOWED
|
Armed Peds
|
FOOOXFT
How to Use GTA San Andreas PC Cheats?
- First save your game.
- Now, resume and type in the cheat.
- This will instantly activate the cheat codes.
GTA San Andreas is a popular action-adventure game that can be played on your PC and Android device with ease. You just need to download the BlueStacks 5 Emulator on your PC in order to play the game with its awesome cheats.
