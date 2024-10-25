Subscribe

0

GTA San Andreas Free Download for PC-Story, Gameplay and Cheat Codes

The game can be played on your Android device for free with the help of the PPSSPP emulator and you can also play it for free on your PC Windows with the help of Bluestacks 5.0 emulator download.

Neha Joshi
GTA San Andreas Free Download for PC Windows

GTA San Andreas is a popular action-adventure game published by Rockstar Games, and is the seventh successful title in the Grand Theft Auto Series. The game is a sequel to the popular GTA series game, GTA Vice City and a prequel to the game, GTA Liberty City Stories and was released in October 2004. The game is set in the fictional state of San Andreas and is till now the most complex game in the 3D Universe of GTA Games. San Andreas comprises of three big cities: Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas, and the map includes the vast expanses of deserts, forests, and hilly areas. The game can be played on your Android device for free with the help of the PPSSPP emulator and you can also play it for free on your PC Windows with the help of Bluestacks 5.0 emulator download.

GTA San Andreas- Story and Gameplay

The story follows the protagonist Carl Johnson who escapes from the pressures of life in Los Santos, San Andreas, around five years back. San Andreas is a city tearing itself apart with gang troubles, drugs and corruption. But, now it’s the early 90’s and Carl needs to go home. His family has fallen apart and his childhood friends are moving towards disaster. On his return to the neighborhood, a couple of correct cops frame him for crimes, and Carl Johnson is not left with any other choice in hand, but to take over the streets of the city himself.

The game features the open expansive world of San Andreas with mountains, deserts and water bodies to explore. The players need not restrict themselves to the populated area of the map, instead they can go to the unexplored parts of the map with the help of a plane or a boat. GTA San Andreas is the first game where swimming as an activity was featured for the first time on popular demand. Pedestrians in the game are made to act instantly as a reaction to the player’s action. Also, the game features 2D- based casino and console games and a few custom animations which make the gameplay immersive. Apart from the missions around the crime, drugs and robbery angle involved in the gameplay, the players get to participate in various mini games like the pool, the basketball odd job and the parachute. The main attraction of the game is the availability of a huge variety of vehicles for moving around in the game.

Steps for GTA San Andreas Free Download for PC Windows

  • Download and install BlueStacks 5 on your PC- Click Here
  • Now, click on the Google Play Store icon and log in to your play store account.
  • Now, search for the game GTA San Andreas in the search bar in the upper right corner or Click Here.
  • Get it from the play store for RS. 182 and then, click on ‘Install’.
  • Once the installation is complete, GTA San Andreas icon will appear on your home screen.
  • Start playing GTA San Andreas on your PC Windows.

System Requirements for playing GTA San Andreas on your PC

BlueStacks 5 allows you to play any Google Play Store game on your PC with minimum system requirements.

OS- Windows 7 or Above

Processor- Intel or AMD

RAM- at least 4 GB

HDD- 5 GB Free Disk Space

GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PC

Get a chopper

OHDUDE

Jetpack

ROCKETMAN

Spawn a Quad bike

FOURWHEELFUN

Spawn a Racecar

VPJTQWV

Spawn Tanker Truck

AMOMHRER

Spawn Monster Ride

MONSTERMASH

Spawn Hydra

JUMPJET

Spawn Racecar

VROCKPOKEY

Spawn Dozer

ITSALLBULL

Spawn Limo

CELEBRITYSTATUS

Spawn Rhino

AIWPRTON

Spawn Stunt Plane

FLYINGTOSTUNT

Spawn Cadillac

RZHSUEW

Spawn Bloodring Banger

CQZIJMB

Spawn Rancher

JQNTDMH

Spawn Hovercraft

KGGGDKP

Spawn Romero

WHERESTHEFUNERAL

Parachute

AIYPWZQP

Spawn Garbage Truck

TRUEGRIME

Health, Armor, $250k, Repairs car

HESOYAM

Infinite Health

BAGUVIX

Infinite Ammo

FULLCLIP

Infinite Oxygen

CVWKXAM

Lung Capacity Maxed

CVWKXAM

Wanted Level Cleared

ASNAEB

Wanted Level Maxed

BRINGITON

Wanted Level + 2

OSRBLHH

Wanted Level Never Increases

AEZAKMI

Weapons 1, Grunt

LXGIWYL

Weapons 2, Surgeon

PROFESSIONALSKIT

Weapons 3, Berserker

UZUMYMW

Peds Attack (Rockets)

BGLUAWML

Peds Attack Each Other

AJLOJYQY

You are Hunted

BAGOWPG

Muscle Maxed

BUFFMEUP

Fatty

BTCDBCB

Skinny

KVGYZQK

Sexiness Maxed

HELLOLADIES

Attract Women

BEKKNQV

Respect Maxed

WORSHIPME

Vehicle Skills Maxed

NATURALTALENT

Suicide

GOODBYECRUELWORLD

Rural Theme

BMTPWHR

Ninja Theme

NINJATOWN

Eternal Midnight

NIGHTPROWLER

00:00 to 12:00

XJVSNAJ

21:00

OFVIAC

Sandstorm

CWJXUOC

Sunny Weather

PLEASANTLYWARM

Super Sunny Weather

TOODAMNHOT

Thunderstorm

SCOTTISHSUMMER

Rainy Weather

AUIFRVQS

Foggy Weather

CFVFGMJ

Cloudy Weather

ALNSFMZO

Invisible Car

WHEELSONLYPLEASE

Flying Cars

RIPAZHA

Recruit Anyone (9mm)

SJMAHPE

Recruit Anyone (Rockets)

ROCKETMAYHEM

Gangs Rule the Streets

BIFBUZZ

Hitman Stat Level

PROFESSIONALKILLER

Awesome Handling

STICKLIKEGLUE

Aggressive Traffic

YLTEICZ

Reduced Traffic

GHOSTTOWN

Sweet Ride Car Traffic

EVERYONEISRICH

O.S. Car Traffic

EVERYONEISPOOR

Country Traffic

FVTMNBZ

Pink Traffic

LLQPFBN

Black Traffic

IOWDLAC

Green Light Traffic

ZEIIVG

All Cars Nitrous Powered

SPEEDFREAK

Float away on impact

BUBBLECARS

Flying Boats

FLYINGFISH

Cars Explode

CPKTNWT

Nitrous Taxis

VKYPQCF

Chaos Mode

STATEOFEMERGENCY

Stormy Weather

BLUESUEDESHOES

Fast Clock

YSOHNUL

Faster gameplay

SPEEDITUP

Slower gameplay

SLOWITDOWN

Giant BMX Hop

CJPHONEHOME

Super Jump

KANGAROO

Beach Rave

CIKGCGX

Kinky Theme

BEKKNQV

Funhouse Theme

PRIEBJ

Carnival Theme

CRAZYTOWN

Adrenal Mode

MUNASEF

Riot Mode

IOJUFZN

Smash N’ Boom

JCNRUAD

Gang Members Everywhere

ONLYHOMIESALLOWED

Armed Peds

FOOOXFT

 How to Use GTA San Andreas PC Cheats?

  • First save your game.
  • Now, resume and type in the cheat.
  • This will instantly activate the cheat codes.
GTA San Andreas is a popular action-adventure game that can be played on your PC and Android device with ease. You just need to download the BlueStacks 5 Emulator on your PC in order to play the game with its awesome cheats.

