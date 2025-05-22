GTA 6 Release Delay Forces Rivals to Grab the Fall 2025 Release Opportunity

GTA 6 was set to release in the fall of 2025, but because of certain reasons Rockstar Games has pushed the release of the highly anticipated game to May 2026. GTA 6 will now release for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles on May 26, 2026. GTA 6 has a world of its own, which includes the passionate fans, inquisitive gaming websites, the insiders, and obviously the critics who always manage to find faults with whatever Rockstar games does. GTA 6 leaks have allured many fans and critics for a long period of time now, and recently Rockstar Games gave enough marketing material in the form of GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots to the fans for detailed discussion and analysis. Earlier also, when GTA 6 release date was not confirmed, and we just had the fall 2025 window in hand, a host of games publishers were scared of releasing their game too close to Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 6 Release Delay Dilemma Still Continues

Recently, a reputable Insider, Jason Schreier, also wrote an article on Bloomberg on the dilemma of other games publishers who have to now shift their release dates in order to avoid the catastrophe called ‘GTA 6’.

Jason Schreier was trying to weigh in the options for other games publishers in his article ‘Grand Theft Auto 6 Delay Impacts Every Game Company’ by focusing on the fact how a probable further delay in the release of GTA 6 might be a disaster for these publishers. Here also some of the games websites misquoted what he said on GTA 6 release, and this created numerous stories on the web that talked about the possibility of GTA 6 release slipping beyond 2026. Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick has very firmly said that once they give a confirmed date, they manage to hit it, but with two historical delays, GTA 6 release has become a pain point for many games publishers.

Game Publishers Rushing to Seize the Fall 2025 Release Window

GTA 6 is definitely big, but then there are other games from different genres that cater to a different set of audiences. According to Reuters, “Days after Take-Two Interactive delayed the launch of ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ to May next year, rival publishers are using that opportunity to lock in release dates for their games to avoid a direct clash with one of the industry’s most anticipated titles”.

Reuters clarifies that a lot of experts and analysts have informed them that they are expecting a wave of release announcements for the fall 2025, as GTA 6 delay has created a new opportunity for the rivals.

Electronic Art (EA) was the first to take up the opportunity, as they announced within four days of GTA 6 release delay news that they would be releasing their new ‘Battlefield’ title in this fiscal year, that will end in March 2026. Take-Two also wants to avoid competition with GTA 6, and they are launching their upcoming game Mafia: The Old Country in August 2025 and Borderlands 4 in September 2025. Some other titles in queue are Techland’s ‘Dying Light: The Beast’ and Embracer’s ‘Killing Floor 3’. But publishers for these two have still not confirmed their release dates for this fiscal year.

This newly opened release window from now till December would be really profitable for the publishers who really want to avoid releasing their games closer to GTA 6 release next year. Holiday season will start very soon and this makes it an excellent time to sell more copies of a newly released game. On the other hand, console sales might suffer, as lot fans would have thought of purchasing a console in the upcoming Black Friday sale to play GTA 6. So, GTA 6 delay might have opened a new release window for some publishers, but for some businesses it might prove to be a huge setback.

