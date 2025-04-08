GTA V Free on Xbox Game Pass - Download Before It’s Gone

Microsoft adds Grand Theft Auto V to Game Pass; play for free until the end of the cycle. Grand Theft Auto V, one of the best open-world games of all time, is back on Xbox Game Pass. It was part of the latest Game Pass update, and you can play the whole game for free.

It’s not the first time GTA V has been on Game Pass. It’s been added and removed several times since 2020. With a return cycle, you can now download and play the game again without buying the whole thing.

Xbox Free Play Days: April 4th-6th

In addition to GTA V, Microsoft is running its regular "Free Play Days" promotion. The following games are available this week:

• Age of Wonders 4—available to all players, no subscription required.

• Dead by Daylight, Catan: Console Edition, Everspace 2—available to Game Pass Core and Ultimate Members.

"Free Play Days" games are available to play the whole game for a limited time. After April 6th, you’ll need to buy the games you want to keep.

There are discounts on some of these titles. For example, Age of Wonders 4 is available for ₹1,599 (was ₹1,899). Everspace 2 is not eligible for a discount.

New game demos for Xbox

Microsoft has released several free game demos. These are open to all and include:

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree —Side-scrolling action RPG.

Into the Restless Ruins —Deck-building roguelike.

Don’t Die Mr. Robot DX —Fast-paced survival game.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories—New JRPG focused on alchemy gameplay.

The demos are available on the Xbox Store without a subscription.

Storage Space Reminder for Xbox Series S Users

GTA V requires over 100GB of space. This might be an issue for Xbox Series S users who have only 364GB of free space on their internal drive. You might need to uninstall older games or move them to external storage to free up space.

Microsoft allows game installs to be resumed and supports external drives for storage.

Background on GTA V

Grand Theft Auto V was first announced in 2013. And what a year that was for the game. It went on to become the fastest-selling video game of all time—and it's still selling. Over 185 million copies have been sold to date. That's a testament to the enduring appeal of the series. GTA Online, the multiplayer mode, is still going strong. New content is released regularly. That means there's always something new to look forward to.

The story in GTA V follows three main characters. You can switch between their stories and run through the narrative set in the fictional equivalent of Southern California. That world is so vividly realized, you'll feel like you're right there in Los Santos.

GTA V returns to Game Pass — no extra cost.

GTA VI is due out in 2025 or 2026. That's a pretty clear indication that the series is still going strong. And for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, GTA V is now included at no extra charge. That means you can revisit one of the greatest-selling video games of all time—and check out some new demos and limited-time free games through the Free Play Days initiative.

If you want to get back into Los Santos or just try out some of those new demos, you can do that for free—at least for now.



You May Also Like->

GTA 6 Price Revealed to be More Than $100 by a Reputable Source-Fans React

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Strategic Analysis Based on Mafia 4 Release

GTA 5 and GTA Online are Coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on April 15, 2025

GTA 6 is Going to be Extremely Successful, Yet Disruptive, and this Justifies its $100 Price Tag