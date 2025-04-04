GTA 5 and GTA Online are Coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on April 15, 2025

Xbox fans who have been missing the action on the streets of Los Santos in GTA 5 and GTA Online, can cheer up now, as the two games are making their way back into Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on April 15, 2025. Another interesting thing that has happened is that players with the PC game pass would be able to play GTA 5 Enhanced, and this includes all the latest gameplay features like the Hao’s Special Works Vehicles and More.

Xbox Game Pass- Plans and Pricing

There are mainly four types of Xbox Game Pass, and their pricing and offerings are different in some way or the other.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lets you play on console, PC and across devices on cloud. Ultimate is for gamers looking for premier access, and includes day one titles, hundreds of high-quality games, an EA Play membership, online console multiplayer, cloud gaming, member discounts, rewards and Perks.

Get it for Rs. 829 per month.

Xbox Game Pass Standard

Xbox Game Pass Standard provides you with hundreds of high-quality games, online console multiplayer and member discounts, but it does not include new release titles on day one.

Get it for Rs. 619 per month.

Xbox Game Pass Core

This game pass is mostly for online multiplayer access.

Get it for Rs. 349 Per month.

Xbox PC Game Pass

Xbox PC Game Pass includes day one titles on PC, hundreds of high-quality PC games, an EA Play membership and member discounts.

Get it for Rs.449 per month.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access almost all the needed features, and this makes it the first choice for the players.

GTA 5- Story Behind the Game

Imagine what happens when a young street hustler, Franklin, a retired bank robber Michael De Santa, and a terrifying psychopath Trevor find themselves entangled with the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. Government and the entertainment industry. To survive in such a dangerous situation the three protagonists of the GTA 5 story need to pull off a series of heists and the most interesting part is that they cannot trust anybody, not even each other. The game is set in the digital city of Los Santos, an analog for the real-life location of Los Angeles, California.

GTA Online New Features You Can Play with the Xbox Game Pass

All the players who will play GTA 5 Enhanced on PC will have access to new vehicles and Chameleon Paints, and a bunch more all in Hao’s Special Works. You can team up with your friends in GTA Online, and Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Standard players have access to all console and PC editions. Xbox PC Game Pass players will have access to download and play the two editions, even if their friends are on Steam and Epic games.

All the Xbox Game Pass players will have access to Oscar Guzman Flies Again, which is the latest update in GTA Online.

GTA 5 and GTA Online are popular games and now they are making a return to the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. The players with Xbox Game Pass can now play GTA Online with their friends and play all the latest updates in the game.

