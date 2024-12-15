GTA Vice City Free Download for PC-Story, Gameplay and Cheats

GTA Vice City takes you back to the 1980’s decade of big hair, excess and pastel suits, and the story of one man’s rise to the top of the criminal world, as Grand Theft Auto returns. GTA Vice City is an action-adventure game developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games in the year 2002. The game can be played on Android by installing it from the Google Play Store, but you can play it on your PC also with no extra cost by downloading BlueStacks 5, an android emulator.

GTA Vice City Story and Gameplay

GTA Vice City is well-known for its story and missions, as Ben Silverman from Game Revolution rightly states: “The depth of this game is unparalleled; there are hordes of side quests and missions and cool little easter eggs. You need to follow the main story in order to open up the whole city and gain access to property acquisition, but you can still spend hours just wandering around getting into trouble.”

GTA Vice City is set in the digital Vice City of 1986, which is also known as the most alive digital city till now. Vice City has also become a common topic for discussion on the web, as it has been chosen as the location for the next upcoming arrival GTA 6 in the Grand Theft Auto series. Vice City is a huge urban sprawl from the beach to the swamps and the glitz to the ghetto, and the events in the city are based on a non-linear gameplay which is knitted well with a character driven narrative. The events in the game GTA Vice City follow the events in the game GTA Vice City Stories, and they revolve around the protagonist of the story Tommy Vercetti who fights and survives in the ruthless Vice City to rise to the top of the criminal pile. Tommy Vercetti has just returned from the prison on the streets of Liberty City, when he is sent by his old boss, Sonny Forelli, to the Vice City. The ruthless Vice city and the criminals set up a trap for Tommy Vercetti, who is later left with no money and no merchandise in the game. His boss Sonny Forelli wants his money back, but the gangsters and corrupt politician stand in his way. It looks like the whole of Vice City wants him dead, leaving him with no choice but to fight and take over the entire Vice City himself. The story of the game is phenomenal and has been motivated by movies like ‘Scarface’ from the 1980’s era. Overall, the story of GTA Vice City is all about crime, drugs and one man’s rise to the top of the criminal underworld with the backdrop of the ruthless and crime focused digital Vice City.

GTA Vice City- Gameplay and Missions

The gameplay of GTA Vice City is action-based with a non-linear gameplay that is knitted well with a character driven narrative. GTA Vice City also comes with a familiar gameplay where you need to explore the open-world of the game and complete certain missions to move ahead in the game. You have to get engaged in criminal activities like drug dealing or assassination for some underworld figures. You have to use variety of weapons like rifles or shotguns to fight and rise to the top of the criminal world. Robbery, driving and stealing cars or riding other vehicles like helicopters, boats, bikes or planes is an important part of the GTA Vice City gameplay. There are a total of 86 missions in the game GTA Vice City and completion of each mission fetches certain rewards for you. Other gameplay features in the game GTA Vice City include the cheat codes for PC, Tommy Vercetti as a voiced protagonist and a greater number of vehicles.

Steps to Download GTA Vice City for PC for Free

Download and install BlueStacks 5 on your PC- Click Here.

Launch BlueStacks 5 and click on ‘Systems app’ on your BlueStacks 5 on your home screen.

Now, click on the Google Play Store icon and log in to your Play Store account.

Now, search for the game GTA Vice City in the search bar in the upper right-hand corner or Click Here.

Get it from the Google Play Store for Rs. 1099 and then click on ‘Install’.

Once the installation is complete, GTA Vice City icon will appear on your home screen.

Start playing GTA Vice City on your PC.

Check the System Requirements to Play GTA Vice City on PC

OS - Windows 7 or Above

- Windows 7 or Above Processor- Intel, AMD or Apple Silicon Processor

Intel, AMD or Apple Silicon Processor RAM - at least 4 GB

- at least 4 GB HDD- 10 GB Free Disk Space.

GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for PC

Here are some of the latest GTA Vice City cheat codes for PC:

Action GTA Vice City Cheats All heavy weapons NUTTERTOOLS All light weapons THUGSTOOLS Decrease Wanted Level LEAVEMEALONE Full Armor PRECIOUSPROTECTION Girls Carry Guns CHICKSWITHGUNS Full Health ASPIRINE Ladies, Women Follow You FANNYMAGNET Blow up nearby cars BIGBANG Make cars fly COMEFLYWITHME Cars can drive/hover over water SEAWAYS Spawn Helicopter AMERICAHELICOPTER Aggressive Drivers MIAMITRAFFIC All medium weapons PROFESSIONALTOOLS Stormy Weather CATSANDDOGS Sunny ALOVELYDAY Dense Clouds ABITDRIEG Light Clouds/clear APLEASANTDAY Foggy Weather CANTSEEATHING Play as Ken Rosenberg MYSONISALAWYER Play as Lance Vance LOOKLIKELANCE Play as Love Fist character (Dick) WELOVEOURDICK Play as Love Fist character (Jezz Torent) ROCKANDROLLMAN Play as Mercedes FOXYLITTLETHING Play as Phil Cassidy ONEARMEDBANDIT Play as Ricardo Diaz CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED Play as Sonny Forelli IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY Change Skin/Clothes STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP Makes Tommy fatter DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS All cars are black IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK All cars are pink AHAIRDRESSERSCAR All traffic lights are green GREENLIGHT Commit Suicide ICANTTAKEITANYMORE Commit Suicide YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE Raise Wanted Level AIRSHIP Fast boats can fly for short periods of time ONSPEED Makes everything slower BOOOOOORING Makes you smoke a cigarette CERTAINDEATH Only the wheels of a car are visible WHEELSAREALLINEED Peds Carry Guns OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS Peds Hate You NOBODYLIKESME Peds Riot FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT Perfect Handling GRIPISEVERYTHING Shows Media Level (when 2+ stars) CHASESTAT Speed up game clock LIFEISPASSINGMEBY Sportscars have big wheels LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS Spawn a Bloodring Banger TRAVELINSTYLE Spawn a Bloodring Banger #2 GETTHEREQUICKLY Spawn a Caddie BETTERTHANWALKING Spawn a Hotring Racer GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED Spawn a Hotring Racer #2 GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST Spawn a Rhino PANZER Spawn a Sabre Turbo GETTHEREFAST Spawn a Romero’s Hearse THELASTRIDE Spawn a Trashmaster RUBBISHCAR Spawn Love Fist’s Limo ROCKANDROLLCAR

GTA Vice City is a popular action-adventure game that can be played easily on your Android device with the help of a download from the Google Play Store. You can play the game on your PC also with the help of BlueStacks 5 player download, which acts as an Android emulator for your device.

