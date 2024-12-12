GTA 6 Trailer 2 Reveal in The Game Awards 2024 Could Really Happen

The Game Awards will kick off on Thursday, December 12 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT. This is the 10th Anniversary of the Game Awards, and this makes this event all the more important. The event celebrates the success of all the new titles that have been introduced in a particular year, and makes an attempt to cherish the efforts made in the development of these extraordinary titles. The show will be hosted by Geogh Keighley in the Peacock theatre, and awards will be presented across 30 different categories.

Advertisment

Game Award Show 2024- Timings in Different Regions

West Coast US (PT): December 12 at 4:30 PM

Central US (CT): December 12 at 6:30 PM

East Coast US (ET): December 12 at 7:30 PM

Brazil (BRT): December 12 at 9:30 PM

UK (GMT): December 13 at 12:30 AM

Europe (CET): December 13 at 1:30 AM

India (IST): December 13 at 6:00 AM

Japan (JST): December 13 at 9:30 AM

Australia (AEDT): December 13 at 11:30 AM

How to Watch the Game Awards 2024?

Advertisment

The Game Awards 2024 will be streamed live for free across various social media channels, and this includes X, YouTube, and Facebook Live. You can pick up your preferred channel and the correct region time to watch the show live on the platform.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Reveal Hype- Geogh Keighley’s Post on ‘X’ says, ‘Trust’

GTA 6 has been nominated as the ‘Most Anticipated Game’ in The Game Awards 2024, and the final nominees in the category are:

Advertisment

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Grand Theft Auto 6

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Games like Ghost of Yōtei and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, are also some of the highly anticipated games, but for the GTA 6 fans, GTA 6 is supposed to be a clear winner in the category. Jason Schrier, a well-known Bloomberg reporter, while speaking on Thursday’s Show said “The Game Awards will have two reveals that the fans will not believe”. He has also said that he expects to see early trailers for games that are much further away from their release. This actually raises hopes and the fans are really looking forward to the next reveal in GTA 6.

Geogh Keighley’s recent post on ‘X’ has also added to excitement, where he has released a trailer for The Game Awards 2024 with a post that says, “Here’s this year’s nominee hype reel I edited to get us in the mood, featuring moments from so many of this year’s incredible nominees.”

Advertisment

Here is the post:

This Thursday, you’re invited to #TheGameAwards 10th Anniversary.



Here’s this year’s nominee hype reel I edited to get us in the mood, featuring moments from so many of this year’s incredible nominees.



Very special thank you to @coldplay



See u Live Thursday: 7:30p ET/4:30p PT pic.twitter.com/kxT1x0jqHe — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 8, 2024

This trailer shows GTA 6 screenshot with the shot where Jason says ‘Trust’, and the fans believe that Rockstar wants them to trust that GTA 6 trailer 2 is coming on 12th of December 2024 in The Game Awards 2024 show.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Could Steal the Show in The Game Awards 2024

It would be too early to say that GTA 6 would be a clear winner in the category, as the other nominees in the category are also strong in their respective genre. Players are really eager to play games like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and Ghost of Yōtei, but GTA 6 also has an equal chance of winning the Most Anticipated Game Award for 2025 because of the legacy and the hype it holds.

So, Rockstar Games is definitely going to be present for the awards, and the fans are really hoping that they would get some screenshots or some info on the Trailer 2 for GTA 6 on 12th of December 2024.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Reveal with Mafia 4 Reveal Trailer Makes the Situation Dicey

The anticipation for GTA 6 trailer 2 reveal is high in the Game Awards 2024, but some fans are doubtful about getting any information on GTA 6. The reason is that 2K has confirmed that Borderlands 4 and Mafia, will get first-look trailers at The Game Awards 2024. Rockstar and 2K are developers for Take Two Interactive, and the fans feel that Take Two Interactive will not reveal two big games simultaneously in The Games Award Show.

The Game Awards 2024 is a big event and all the fans are looking forward to getting their favorite games winning the award they deserve. If GTA 6 wins the reward for the most anticipated title, then Rockstar would definitely make a presence, and who knows what might happen next.

Advertisment

Also Read:

GTA 6 Teaser Found in GTA Online Winter DLC Trailer and It's Real

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release is Unknown, says Former Rockstar Developer

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Gets Another Moon Theory for December

GTA 6 Can Wait, Get GTA 5 and GTA 4 at Half Price with Rockstar Sale