Helldivers 2 System Requirements

Helldivers 2 is a third-person squad-based shooter game. The game involves a battle which involves the elite forces of Helldivers who are struggling to rid the galaxy of the rising alien threats. Helldivers 2 is a co-op game that is played from a third-person perspective, and the players can use a variety of weapons like guns, pistols, flamethrowers, and stratagems to shoot and kill the aliens in the game. Helldivers 2 was released on February 2nd 2024 by Arrowhead Studios for PS5 consoles, and the game can also be played on your PC with the Steam Gaming platform.

Advertisment

Helldivers 2- The Game

Helldivers 2 is a multiplayer co-op shooters game, where you can join forces with 3 friends to wreak havoc on an alien scourge, that is threatening the safety of your home planet, Super Earth. So, be a hero and wage for peace in the game Helldivers 2. To save your planet you have to join the team of Helldivers who are a team of elite class of soldiers. Helldivers can use the most explosive, and the biggest tools available in the galaxy to achieve their mission of spreading, peace, liberty and managed democracy. As a Helldiver at work, you have access to a host of superpowered primary weapons and customizable loadouts. You also have the ability to call on stratagems during play.

Helldivers 2- The Story

Advertisment

The events in the game Helldivers 2 take place a century after the events of the first game where the Super Earth has achieved victory against its adversaries and that mainly includes the deadly bug like Terminids, the Cyborgs and the inscrutable Illuminates. There is peace and democracy on the Super Earth and the Helldivers, Super Earth’s elite task force have been dismissed. This peaceful situation is again disturbed in Helldivers 2 where in a surprising turn of events the Terminids break free of their farm and along with that a new mysterious enemy again wreaks havoc on the planet. To save the Super earth there is only one option- To mobilize the Helldivers once again to bring back peace and democracy to the planet.

Get Helldivers 2 for your PS5 Console for Rs. 2,499.

Get Helldivers 2 for Your PC with Steam Gaming Platform for Rs. 2,499.

Advertisment

Gameplay Features of Helldivers 2

The Continuing War

Helldivers will never be out of their jobs, as the game content will be continuously updated to bring in new events and missions for the players. The gameplay of Helldivers 2 will get planned free updates which will give the players access to new tools, new challenges, and new threats from around the galaxy.

Advertisment

The Helldivers

You have to take up the role of a Helldiver and protect your home planet, The Super Earth. You have a full suite of weapons at your disposal. You can use stratagems and lethal weapons to defend the colonizers and liberate the various planets from the forces of the enemy. You can rise through the ranks as a Helldivers and can take up difficult missions to make the gameplay more interesting for yourself.

The Enemy Factions

Advertisment

In the game Helldivers 2 there are bug-like Terminids and Robotic Automatons that are terrorizing the Super Earth citizens. You will need a unique strategy and the stratagems to face these different factions that operate in their own unique way. Being a Helldiver you will be at work continuously, as more and more planets will fall into the enemy’s clutches and your job will involve taking part in a continuous war in order to reclaim planets and to spread liberty and democracy to the furthest reaches of the galaxy.

Missions and Operations

As a Helldiver in the game that involves co-ops as an essential gameplay element, you need to unite with your comrades and monitor the conflict together at the ‘War Table’. You can assemble with your team around the War map and choose your own mission. Once, you have chosen a planet, the War Table will allow you to choose the operation. A single operation will involve up to three missions, and the primary objectives could be like eradicating bug infestations, or retrieving valuable data, and destroying enemy supplies.

Advertisment

Sci-fi Gunplay Mechanism

Helldivers 2 is a third-person shooter game where players get enough options when it comes to gunplay. You need to hold the square button to switch between single, burst and autofire. You can press L2 to shoulder your weapon and zoom in with R2. Also, the players can use the direction buttons for quick actions, like switching to grenades by pressing right or pressing for a life-restoring stim. The Helldiver mobilize menu allows the players to customize the Helldiver with gear that is stylish and comes with enough gameplay benefits.

Stratagems

Advertisment

Stratagems are commands that include supply drops, orbital attacks, deployable defenses and more in the game. Stratagems can be used in the game just like a cheat code in a game, where you can execute Stratagems by holding L1 and inputting a code with the directional buttons. Some of the Stratagems that can be used in the game Helldivers 2 are Orbital Laser, Tesla Tower, Anti-Material Rifle, Stalwart, and Anti-Tank Missile.

Crossplay Support in Gameplay

Helldivers 2 supports crossplay and this will allow your teammates who are playing on their PC to play the game with you on PS5 and vice versa. This actually supports the core gameplay of the game which is based on co-op and team work.

Minimum System Requirements for Playing Helldivers 2 on PC

Avg Performance- 1080p @ 30 FPS

GRAPHIC PRESETS- Low

GPU- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470

CPU- Intel Core i7-4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

RAM- Windows 10 64-bit

OS- Windows 10 64-bit

STORAGE- 100GB HDD (7200rpm)

Recommended System Requirements for Playing Helldivers 2 on PC

Avg Performance- 1080p @ 60 FPS

GRAPHIC PRESETS- Medium

GPU- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

CPU- Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM- 16GB DDR4

OS- Windows 10 64-bit

STORAGE- 100 GB SSD

Helldivers 2 is a game with an immersive, strategic gameplay that focuses on co-op and efficient teamwork. The game can be played on your PS5 console or your PC with the help of the Steam gaming platform.

Also Read:

ARK: Survival Evolved APK Download-Play on Android for Free (pcquest.com)

God of War 3 PPSSPP Game- Play the Game on Android (pcquest.com)

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android (pcquest.com)

Play PPSSPP Games Like GTA Editions and God of War on Your Android and PC with the PPSSPP Emulator (pcquest.com)