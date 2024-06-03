Free Fire Advance Server OB45 Opens on 7th June 2024-Registration and Leaks

Garena Free Fire is back with a new Free Fire update and the players can participate in the update process, by registering for the Free Fire Advance Server OB45. Free Fire Advance Server registrations will open on 7th June 2024, and the leaks suggest that the new update will allow the players to experience the ‘Glider Return’ in Free Fire. Free Fire Advance Server will be open for 2 weeks and after that most of the new gameplay features would be incorporated into the Free Fire MAX new upcoming version for the year 2024.
How to Register for the Free Fire Advance Server OB45?
The players need to go to the Free Fire Advance Server Registration Website in order to get the activation code. Once the players complete the registration process with their respective log in credentials, they will receive an ‘Activation Code’ to access the Advance Server. The APK File for download will also be made available on the same website.
· Visit the official website for Free Fire Advance Server- Click Here.
· On the webpage log in with your Google or Facebook account (It should be the account you have used for creating your Free fire account).
· Once you are logged in you will be taken to a page where you will need to fill in certain details like your mail id etc. to sign up for the Free Fire Advance Server Registration.
· After you have entered all the required details you need to click on ‘Join Now’.
· If you are selected for the Free Fire Advance Server program you will receive the ‘Activation Code’ and the ‘Advance Server OB45 APK File’ Link.
· If you are selected for the Free Fire Advance Server OB45 program, you will need to download the Free Fire Advance Server OB45 APK File provided to you in the ‘Download APK Link’.
Get the Bug Hunter Reward of Free Fire Diamonds
Free Fire Advance Server bug hunting comes with its own set of rewards. Play the Free Fire Advance Server OB45 and get the first Unknown Bug Hunter Reward of 1000 Free Fire diamonds. If you win then these Free Fire diamonds will be available in your in-game account.
Free Fire Advance Server OB45 Update Leaks
Here is the Facebook Reel for Free Fire OB45Update Leaks
OB45 Update - FREE FIRE 7TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT - Glider Return in FREE FIRE - OB45 Advance server registration opens #OB45update #ob45 #freefireleaks #FreeFire7thAnniversary #ff7thanniversaryPosted by Free Fire Leaks on Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Free Fire OB45 Mega Events
· Free Fire 7th Anniversary Mega Event- The gates of time and space open silently, allowing you to rediscover old memories and enjoy the Golden Cup of Victory. Free Fire 7th Anniversary Event in Free Fire OB45 Update will open the gates to your past and unfolds a new world where the players can relive their past.
What all the players can experience in the Free Fire 7th Anniversary Event in OB45?
Nostalgic Vector, Nostalgic Groza, M1887 Nostalgic – All these will capture the essence of the times gone by.
· Superheroes Event- The players can participate in the ‘Superheroes Event ‘and win free rewards. The main highlights of the event are Kelly the Runner, Moco the Marker, Evelyn the Inevitable, Alok the Solidarity, Skyler the Icebreaker, Dimitri the Healer, Kassidi the Electrifying and more.
· Free Fire x Olympics 24 (Olympics Inspired Event Expected)- The players can participate in three challenges in the event, Crosshairs Hit, Ring Hunter Fast Plane, and Chaotic Race.
New Character
· Kassidi
· Skill Name – Aurora Vision
· Details of the Skill- The skill empowers the players to activate the power of ‘Aurora’ to highlight enemies and also show the location of nearby enemies. Movement and speed will also increase while firing. The players can use the Finishing Move for 5s to get extra Shield Points and Movement Speed.
Other Update Leaks
Apart from the major leaks revolving around Free Fire Advance Server OB45 changes, some of the other leaks like Clash Squad FPP, Buff for Flash Freeze Grenade and various vehicle upgrades, new Evo Gun are also in the league.
Free Fire Advance Server OB45 is coming with new changes and updates. Players can visit the Free Fire Advance Server official website for registration purpose and earn an opportunity to play the new Free Fire Update before its final release.
