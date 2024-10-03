Subscribe

0

Gaming News

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for October 2024-Drive in Style

The cheat codes have been updated for the month of October 2024, with some new cheat codes being added for the current month.

author-image
Neha Joshi
New Update
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for October 2024

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for October 2024

Indian Bikes Driving 3d is an action-driving game developed by Rohit Gaming Studios and the game is available for free download on the play store for Android. Indian Bikes Driving 3D Lets you drive the bike of your dreams through challenging roads that will put your driving skills to the ultimate test. If you have the passion for driving some world-famous bikes on challenging roads then Indian Bikes Driving Simulator 3D is the right game for you.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Gameplay

Indian Bikes Driving 3D lets you pick up the bike of your choice including bikes from popular brands like Bugatti, and complete some missions to earn money in order to expand your garage. The game lets you choose from the three available tracks: off road, water-surfer and galaxy. So, you have three different tracks for your bike: city roads, water, and the galaxy. The tracks are tough and interesting, and they have loads of obstacles like rivers, mountains and other hurdles. Also, you can drive on the roads of your choice. If you don’t feel like driving then you can get yourself engaged in mugging people, use various kinds of weapons, throw away sticky bombs, and with all this you can make an attempt at conquering the neighbourhood the way you like.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for October 2024

Rohit Game Studios, the developer of the game Indian Bikes Driving 3D publishes new cheat codes on a regular basis, and here the most recent cheat codes for the game. The cheat codes have been updated for the month of October 2024, with some new cheat codes being added for the current month. Indian Bikes Driving is just as interesting as any other open world game like GTA 5, and the cheat codes make the gameplay even more interesting for the players.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Latest Cheat Codes for October 2024

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes (Other)

Defender

2

G-Wagon

6666

Tractor

5643

Mahindra Thar

9191

JCB

6677

Hummer Car

8880

Mahindra Bolero

3100

Toyota Supra

2244

Ford Mustang

8123

Ferrari

8811

Tank

4040

Ford Endeavour

2020

Truck

1212

Truck with trailer

1212

Fire Truck

606

Toyota Legendar

1001

Tarzen

300

Monster Truck

0 + Car cheat codes

Porsche

4000

Scorpio Classic

333

Scorpio S11

444

Toyota Fortuner

1000

Rolls Royce

2000

Range Rover

6666

Bugatti Chiron

4444

Bugatti v2

800

Koeigness

900

Audi

500

Lamborghini

3333

Lamborghini v2

700

Thar Modified

9090

GTR

3005

Buffalo

6

Elephant

10

Rickshaw

8370

Boat

3001

Velociraptor

50

T-rex

51

Spino

52

Brachiosaurus

53

JCB

6677

Jet pack

320

Jet pack mini

330

Tank

4040

Zombie

2030

Dino

5050

Infinity Health

9129

Night Mode

9

Horse

200

Plane

555

Dog

600

Cycle

1111

More NPC

12345

More Traffic Cars

54321

Fuel Tank

0

Gas Tank

0

Helicopter

8000

Super jump

1215

Ultra Super jump

1216

Skyfall

1120

Slow motion

1112

Moon gravity

7112

GTR

3005

 

How to Use the Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes?

  • Launch Indian Bikes Driving 3D game on your device.
  • Look out for a button with the phone icon in the bottom left of the screen.
  • Now, click on the phone icon button to see the phone menu.
  • Now, select the one with the handset (the one with the green color in the middle)
  • This action will take you to a screen where the contact list will appear, and on the bottom left you will see an icon with 9 orange circles.
  • Click on the icons with circles, and this will finally open the interface with the number entry.
  • Now, you can enter the cheat codes given above and get the reward given against the cheat code.

The cheat codes for Indian Bikes Driving 3D game can be used any number of times, and the players can use them any time they want. So, just use the cheat codes in the game and derive in style.

