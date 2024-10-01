Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ring Event-Unlock Booyah Pass Premium

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game where the players need to fight and survive on an isolated island. The last player or the last team standing is the winner in the game. Apart from it’s interesting gameplay, Free Fire MAX offers a plethora of events for its different servers to keep the gameplay interesting for the players. The game has some interesting rewards associated with the events and these rewards include exclusive gun skins, costumes and Free fire MAX Diamonds, which is the in-game currency for the game. Recently, Free Fire MAX has launched a new event for the Indian server, and the event is Booyah Ring Event. This is a purely luck-based event and the players can try their luck in the event to Unlock Booyah Pass Premium Plus to elevate their gaming experience.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ring Event Release Date

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ring Event was released on 1st October 2024 and the event will be available for the next 7 days. The players have ample time to unlock the Booyah Pass Premium Plus by taking part in the event.

Here is the new Booyah Pass for Season 22- Last Laugh

Advertisment

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ring Event 2024?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Booyah Pass Ring Event.

Here you can spin with the help of your Free Fire Max Diamonds to unlock the rewards in the event.

You will need 9 diamonds for 1 spin and 90 diamonds for making 11 spins in the event.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ring 2024 Rewards

Booyah Pass Premium (Unlock to Get all the Booyah Pass Premium Privileges and 50 Extra Levels)

BP Ring Token x 1

BP Ring Tokens x 2

BP Ring Tokens x 3

BP Ring Tokens x 5

BP Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ring Exchange Rewards

Advertisment

The BP Ring Tokens earned in the event can be used for redeeming rewards in exchange. These BP Tokens can also be used across all Booyah Pass Ring Events.

Here are the Exchange rewards for the Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ring Event 2024.

Booyah Pass Premium Plus - 200 BP Tokens

- 200 BP Tokens Booyah Pass Premium - 90 BP Tokens

- 90 BP Tokens 100 BP EXP - 5 BP Tokens (Every 100 BP EXP will level you up by 1 level. The higher the level, more rewards you get)

- 5 BP Tokens (Every 100 BP EXP will level you up by 1 level. The higher the level, more rewards you get) Armor Crate- 1 BP Token

1 BP Token Supply Crate- 1 BP Token

1 BP Token Leg Pockets – 1 BP Token

1 BP Token Bounty Token- 1 BP Token

1 BP Token Pocket Market- 1 BP Token

1 BP Token 2 Bonfires- 1 BP Token

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ring Event 2024 will remain on the server for the next 7 days and the players can take part in the event to earn the rewards they want. The event comes with exclusive rewards that will elevate your gaming experience and take it to the next level.

Also Read:

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Today and Violet Ring Event-Get G18 Gun (pcquest.com)

Advertisment

GTA 6 Marketing is Being Done through GTA Online-GTA 6 Cities Spotted (pcquest.com)

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)