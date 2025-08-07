Riot’s Shotcall Reinvents How Fans Watch Valorant Esports

Riot’s esports feature turns viewers into strategists with real-time predictions and rewards.

Valorant viewing just got interactive

Ever predicted a site before anyone else has? Now’s your chance. Riot Games is creating esports programs for Shotcall, a prediction-based tool that was shown off during the Valorant Champions Tour 2024. Shotcall is inserted directly into live broadcasts so you can predict several elements of the game: leisure rounds, retakes, and tough-fought wins.

But this isn’t just for fun. Shotcall Points are awarded for correct calls and can be traded in for exclusive in-game cosmetics. All you have to do is use your Riot ID to play.

Predict the play and climb the leaderboard

Shotcall adds interactivity to the official VCT watches. While watching from Riot’s esports platform, you can interact by answering prompts in real time (within reason) about the game state. Some of the prompts are

• Who wins the next round?

• Do they even care about making a retake?

• Who will get the most kills?

Correct answers earn you points, and you can unlock player cards and other cosmetics directly in your Valorant account.

Shotcall is more than just single-answer quizzes. It’s an interactive system based on real-time analysis. Your predictions are based on your understanding of the game meta, team playstyles, and economic cycles. Wouldn’t it be great to turn all those hours of watching Paper Rex flip the script or DRX lock up a site into a prediction for a moment in time and get something for it?

Seamless integration without download

Getting started is easy. Just log in with your Riot ID on the official broadcast page. Questions will pop up during natural breaks, between rounds, after timeouts, or during the buy phase once speculation is already in full swing.

No software to install or stream syncing required. Shotcall lives inside the Riot broadcast interface and works alongside the match. For fans who are already calling buys or yelling “rotate now” from their couch, it’s an opportunity to put that knowledge to the test.

Beyond predictions, it is social too

Shotcall is not a solo grind. Viewers can invite friends, create private leaderboards, and keep streaks to earn bonus points. It takes watching passively to be a “shared experience.” Whether you’re in a Discord call or watching alone, Shotcall lets you show off your strategic skills, even if your aim is more Bronze than Radiant.

And if that’s not enough, it rewards precision over luck, so even if you’re new to Valorant, just by participating consistently, you will get high up on the leaderboard.

New era of interactive esports watching

Riot gets it: “Fans are no longer just spectators. Now, they can be a co-analyst, content creator, and/or culture creator.” As fans become co-analysts, content creators, and/or culture creators, tools like Shotcall let fans level up in all ways. Shotcall is live for select VCT2024 matches. Those behind Shotcall know it’s still in testing and may expand to other esports (tournaments or Riot titles) depending on user demand.

As competitive Valorant goes on, Shotcall adds another layer of immersion. No extra screen, app, or stream lag, just you vs. the match. So next time you sit back to watch, log in and start calling the rounds. Because in 2024, getting it right is more than bragging rights; it’s free loot.

