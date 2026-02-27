Marvel’s Wolverine Might Never Get a PC Release, Says Insider-Sony’s Strategic Shift

Sony might be reworking on its strategy for PC Releases of Single-Player Exclusives like Marvel’s Wolverine. Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier reported on the Triple Click podcast that Sony plans to launch Insomniac's Wolverine on PS5 September 15, 2026, without a PC version, based on talks with company insiders. This major strategic shift follows years of successful PC ports like God of War and Helldivers 2, which brought in $2.4 billion but represented under 2% of gaming revenue amid concerns over hurting PS5 sales. Leakers and fans have eacted strongly, with PC gamers pushing back on missed opportunities while console supporters cheered the 'Only on PlayStation' focus; However, live-service titles like Marathon will still launch Day one on PC. Jason Schreier has posted on ‘X’ that “I think the sense I’m getting is that they’re backing away from putting their exclusive console stuff like traditional single-player titles on PC.”

Jason Schreier: Sony could be pulling away from PC ports for their single-player games, with Schreier even suggesting that Wolverine would never release on the platform.



“I think the sense I’m getting is that they’re backing away from putting their exclusive console stuff like… pic.twitter.com/hmpQBJR1OA — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) February 26, 2026

Is Sony Really Shifting its PC Strategy?

A post on a popular chat forum Reset Era further states that “Them removing the "revenue beyond console" from the strategically emphasized indicators, and GoW Sons of Sparta not releasing on other platforms despite it clearly being a so-called "experimental" game, like LEGO Horizon, and credible insiders like NateDrake stating that it was considered for a multiplatform release initially, could indicate a strategy shift when it comes to PC ports. At least for singleplayer games, a large player base is too important for live service titles.” So, this new PC strategy is applicable to only traditional single-player PC titles that might not come out on PC. Most recent example being Sony’s surprise launch, God of War Sons of Sparta, which was released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive by Sony. God of War Sons of Sparta was originally set for multiplatform release, but with Sony’s shifting PC strategy the game was released as a PS5 excluisve only.

Sony’s New Strategy Could be a Game Changer for its Console Business

Sony’s strategic shift could change the way its customers look at the PlayStation console. Since a very long time most of the PlayStation console owners were feeling that their console was not worth the money, they had spent on purchasing it. These players were looking at getting more PlayStation exclusives that defined their console as a unique console in the market, as it was the reason why they wanted to own a console. There were times when a PlayStation console was known for games like God of War, which were always a PlayStation exclusive at launch. These games remained PlayStation exclusives for a long time, before they were released for other platforms like PC. However, the new strategy looks at making traditional singleplayer games like Marvel’s Wolverine a console exclusive forever, and this refers to the fact that games like Marvel’s Wolverine might never see a PC release.

This strategy could work against the larger user base that comprises of PC players. Earlier games like God of War Ragnarok were launched initially as a PlayStation exclusive, but later after 1 or 2 years they were launched with a PC port for the gamers. This strategic shift would stop new singleplayer console games releasing on PC, but then it is up to Sony to decide how they want to run their business.

Recently, Sony and Microsoft have made enough strategic changes to their console business. Xbox has seen a strategic change with the new management coming in, which has also raised concerns over the success of the ongoing Xbox console business in future. On the other hand, Sony is considering a strategic shift, which could help it to get a stronger hold on its PlayStation console business.

