PlayStation Store India Critics Choice Sale-Get Games Like GTA 5, RDR2 and God of War at Half Price

PlayStation Store India has launched a new Critics’ Sale on the platform and the sale lets you own some popular games for your PS5 like GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and God of War Ragnarok at half the price. The sale is live on the platform and will run till February 26, 2026. You need to visit the official PlayStation Store India in order to get the best deals for your PS5 console, but here are some of the most exciting deals available on the platform.

GTA 5 and GTA Online- PS5

GTA 6 release is confirmed for November 19, 2026, but till then you can play GTA 5 on your PS5 console. Explore the vast open world of Los Santos in GTA 5 with three protagonists Michael, Franklin and Trevor while they get engaged in some real action-adventure in the game.

Get GTA 5 for PS5 for Rs. 1664 (50% off)

Get GTA 5: Premium Edition for PS4 for Rs. 1221 (58% off)

Get GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card for PS5 for Rs. 4929 (15% off)

Get GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card for PS4 for Rs. 4929 (15% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2- PS4 and PS5

Experience Marston’s journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico as he fights to bury his blood-stained past in the critically acclaimed predecessor to the 2018 blockbuster, Red Dead Redemption 2.

Get Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 1899 (50% off)

Get Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 for Rs. 1149 (75% off)

Forza Horizon 5 (Standard and Premium Edition)- PS5

Get Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition for PS5 for Rs. 2399 (40% off)

Get Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition for PS5 for Rs. 3959 (40% off)

NBA 2K26- PS5

Get NBA 2K26 for PS5 for Rs. 1499 (70% off)

Get NBA 2K26 Superstar Edition for Rs. 2474 (67% off)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33- PS5

Get Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for PS5 for Rs. 2399 (20% off)

Get Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Deluxe Edition Upgrade for Rs. 732 (20% off)

Battlefield 6- PS5

Get Battlefield 6 for PS5 for Rs. 3249 (35% off)

Borderlands 4- PS5

Get Borderlands 4 for PS5 for PS5 for Rs. 3499 (30% off)

Get Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition for PS5 for Rs. 6859 (30% off)

Doom: The Dark Ages- PS5

Get Doom: The Dark Ages for PS5 for Rs. 1979 (67% off)

Get Doom: The Dark Ages Premium Edition for PS5 for Rs. 2639 (67% off)

Get Doom: The Dark Ages Premium Upgrade for PS5 for Rs. 758 (67% off)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows- PS5

Get Assassin’s Creed Shadows for PS5 for Rs. 2799 (50% off)

Get Assassin’s Creed Shadows Premium Edition for Rs. 4619 (45% off)

Marvel’s Spiderman 2

Get Marvel’s Spiderman 2 for PS5 for Rs. 2499 (50% off)

Gran Turismo 7- PS4 and PS5

Get Gran Turismo 7 for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 2499 (50% off)

Get Grand Turismo 7 for PS4 for Rs. 1679 (58% off)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Get Kingdom Come: Deliverance II for PS5 for Rs. 1999 (50% off)

Get Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Saga Bundle for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 4162 (50% off)

God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition

Get God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 2463 (56% off)

PlayStation Store Critics’ Sale is currently live on the PlayStation Store. You can browse the official PlayStation Store for more deals and grab the deals you want.

