Resident Evil Requiem’s Marketing Blitz Hits 5 million Sales in a Week—Can GTA 6 Beat It?

Resident Evil Requiem was released on February 27, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The new survival horror title features dual protagonists, Leon S. Kennedy and Grace Ashcroft, with gameplay that switches between perspectives. Resident Evil Requiem is being considered as a close competitor to GTA 6 and was also one of the most anticipated games of 2026. The game proved the fans right by shattering the record with 5 million sales in under a week.

Based on the data by The Game Business “By comparison, 2023’s Resident Evil 4 Remake took three months to hit that number, and 2021’s Resident Evil Village took five months. Requiem sold best on PS5, but there was a huge jump in PC players. The game’s peak Steam concurrent player number of 344,214 was more than double the previous best (2023’s Resident Evil 4).” So, how did Resident Evil Requiem record such successful sales numbers in less than a week? The publisher for the game has cited Requiem’s “worldwide acclaim” for its commercial success, and even the experts believe that Resident Evil Requiem was built for success. Will GTA 6 Beat Resident Evil Requiem with its sales numbers and pre-orders?

How Marketing Contributed to the Success of Resident Evil Requiem?

The very first credit for the game’s success goes to its unique features like multitude of difficulty options for the players, third and first person playing perspective, and high-quality experience across all the major platforms. Some console games experience technical glitch when played on a PC, but Resident Evil Requiem managed to provide a seamless gameplay experience across all major platforms. The story of the game also is a unique mix of horror and action, and this increases its appeal for a larger section of the market.

But this is not all that defines the success of the game. Major credit for the immense success of the game goes to its marketing, and this is where it unfolds a new chapter in video games marketing. One of the major changes seen in the marketing strategy for Resident Evil Requiem was where the publisher chose to announce the game. The last five game in the series were announced during either a PlayStation E3 conference or a State of Play broadcast, but Requiem was announced during the Summer Game Fest.

But there is a dillema here, while Resident Evil Requiem has been targeting the PC users, Sony is going back to its old strategy of releasing single player PS5 exclusives. The reason behind Sony’s strategic shift is mostly slow or stagnant PC sales of its Popular PS5 titles like Spiderman 2. But is that the right strategy to follow, as games like Resident Evil Requiem seem to be benefitting from the large PC players base? That’s up to Sony to decide.

Resident Evil Requiem's Unique Marketing Blitz

Resident Evil publisher used a smart marketing strategy and according to an article in The Game Business they “told the fans ‘bear with us a little longer’ before it could show the new Resident Evil game. That ‘little longer’ turned out to be less than 20 minutes. The first Requiem trailer introduced the new character of Grace Ashcroft, but also featured glimpses of the classic Resident Evil location of Raccoon City, providing an entry point for new players and something for old fans to get excited about.” This overall buzz helped Resident Evil Requiem to grab over one million wishlists by the end of the month.

The demo of the game was taken to Gamescom and PAX for the consumers to play, and more footage was shown of the new character alongside the European trade show. During The Game Awards Show in December, the publisher revealed that fan-favourite Leon S Kennedy would be the second playable character for the game, and this kept the excitement alive for the upcoming game. The result of all the efforts was that Requiem received highest trailer views in the Summer Game Fest, and easily became the world’s second most anticipated game by every metric, Steam Wishlists, social engagement, trailer views, article posts and comments. But the number one game in the list of highly anticipated games is still GTA 6. Will GTA 6 summer marketing deliver what the fans expect from it?

GTA 6 Summer Marketing Buzz Has Already Started

GTA 6 is now all set to release on November 19, 2026, and the release date of the game has been reconfirmed by Take Two after their February earnings call. What has created a whole new excitement for the upcoming GTA Series game is a statement from Take Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick that marketing beats for GTA 6 will start this summer. He has also revealed that GTA 6 marketing will reveal Rockstar’s creativity at its best, and everyone in the industry knows the excitement that build up during the marketing phase of GTA Series games.

GTA 6 marketing in summer is expected to launch with trailer 3 and pre-orders, but nothing has officially been revealed by Rockstar Games. GTA 5 marketing campaign which with an estimated $150–$250 million budget, is widely regarded as one of the most successful in entertainment history, contributing to $1 billion in sales in just three days. Rockstar Games used a combination of traditional hype, "slow-drip" content releases, and, crucially, immersive, unconventional tactics that mirrored the game's satirical, chaotic nature. For GTA 5 marketing artists were hired to spray-paint a massive, highly detailed mural of the box art onto the side of a hotel in Los Angeles. The painters would stop working on the mural, leaving it half-finished for days, which generated social media chatter and curiosity.

Imagine what will Rockstar Games do for marketing their highly anticipated game GTA 6, and how much will the game earn with only pre-orders. GTA 6 marketing will definitely set new standards for video games marketing, as what makes the marketing exciting for GTA Series games is Rockstar Games style, innovation and creativity.

