Minecraft 1.21.9 Fixes 12-Year Bug and Tames Screaming Goats

Minecraft’s 1.21.9 Pre-Release 3 may appear minor, but it delivers a meaningful set of changes. Mojang has removed a long-standing boss bar bug from 2012, adjusted goat behavior, and resolved a number of crash and command issues ahead of the final 1.21 release.

A bug from 2012 finally disappears

One of the bigger surprises in this pre-release is the fix for MC-35329, a visual bug that was reported in May 2013, which made the boss bar stay visible even after you moved out of range or defeated the boss.

This was especially annoying when fighting bosses like the Wither and Ender Dragon, especially in multiplayer, where after the boss was defeated, the bar would stay at the top of the screen even if there were no instances of the boss on the screen. This bug was reported back in the 1.5.2 days and stuck with us through multiple major updates.

In the latest patch the boss bar disappears when it no longer needs to be visible, completing the experience for that fight. This improves immersion and visual information and clarity when in big boss fights and after.

Screaming goats are less aggressive now

Mojang has also fixed a gameplay audio issue with screaming goats, a rare mob introduced in 1.17. According to the notes, screaming goats were making their sounds too often. In practice, this meant they were making their sounds inconsistently and often at the wrong times, especially in mountain biomes where goats spawn.

The updated behavior reduces the rate at which screaming goats make sounds, so they feel more natural and less annoying to players in those areas.

Technical fixes to improve game stability

Beyond these showstopper fixes, 1.21.9 Pre-Release 3 also fixes several crash scenarios and command issues. These include:

Game crashes caused by mob_effect values or blocks with the minecraft: content_error tag.

/damage now handles damage attribution correctly, so mobs no longer credit themselves as the attacker.

Animated blocks now update their block entity correctly with the block_display component.

/structure no longer errors out when a structure rotation is not recognized.

Iron golems spawned with NBT data now display the correct textures, matching their template.

These technical fixes are especially important for players who use Minecraft’s advanced features like custom structures, data packs, and command blocks. They also mean Minecraft 1.21 is more stable.

Release outlook for Minecraft 1.21

This is the third pre-release for Minecraft Java Edition 1.21. Pre-releases are for finishing off new features, fixing bugs, and testing stability before the actual version is released to all players. To test this version, enable snapshots in the Minecraft Launcher and select Latest Snapshot. Mojang reminds you that pre-releases are not stable and to back up your worlds before loading them into the new version.

There is no release date for 1.21 yet, but multiple pre-releases usually mean the release is near.

Final words

1.21.9 Pre-Release 3 will not have new mobs, blocks, or mechanics. It does have practical improvements, which fix very old issues and set the game up for the next official release to happen in the future.

Fixing a bug that has been around for over 12 years and calming a class of goats who just wouldn’t shut up won’t seem like a big deal. But it’s these kinds of updates that help with the overall player experience of Minecraft. For Mojang, continuing to polish the game after 10 years of growth for an eventual release is still going to be a focus of the game.

