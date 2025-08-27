Minecraft snapshot 25w35a brings Crafter upgrades and hidden technical changes

The new Mojang update has crafting automation, bug fixes, and creator tools that hint at 1.21.

Mojang released Minecraft Snapshot 25w35a, and it’s another 1.21 milestone. Minecraft Snapshot 25w35a is a big collection of tuning, fixes, and hidden changes to make playability better, crafting automation smoother, and creators get new technical features. Players testing Mojang’s new Minecraft Snapshot 25w35a will see much smoother redstone, bug fixes, and code that leads to more stable performance in multiplayer. Minecraft Snapshot 25w35a looks like a small update, but the visible and hidden changes are laying the groundwork for some big changes soon.

What’s new in Minecraft snapshot 25w35a?

Mojang released Minecraft Snapshot 25w35a, and we’re getting closer to 1.21. There are no new mobs or dimensions in this update, but it fixes some technical bugs and changes that will shape how you play this sandbox.

Minecraft Crafter just got smarter in 25w35a.

The biggest change in this snapshot is to the Crafter, Minecraft’s redstone automation block. Mojang has tweaked how the Crafter interacts with item frames and comparators so it’s more reliable in technical builds. If you use redstone contraptions, you’ll notice it’s smoother and easier to maintain automation chains.

Big bug fixes you might have missed

Beyond crafting, Mojang has fixed several community-reported bugs. While most are small, they’re the kind of bugs that can be annoying, like inconsistent block interactions and occasional crashes in multiplayer. Server admins will appreciate the stability fixes, especially since community servers are the backbone of Minecraft’s popularity.

Secret tools for map makers and modders

On the technical side, Mojang has added more commands and datapack options so creators have more control over their worlds. This update makes Minecraft a creative tool as much as it is a survival game. Many of the new technical features are small but open up possibilities for map makers and modders who push the game beyond its default.

Why this snapshot matters more than it seems

25w35a might not be much to look at, but it proves Mojang are fixing bugs and finalizing the technical side of things before they show off all the cool stuff coming soon. For the casual player it’s to make the experience consistent; for the more technical player it’s to make a new way to play.

So how do you get Minecraft snapshot 25w35a today?

Players will be able to access 25w35a through the ‘Snapshots’ section in the Installations tab in the launcher. Mojang has warned that testing versions may have bugs, so be sure to back up your worlds before you dive in!

