Minecraft Launches Ice Cube’s Friday World DLC With Voice Acting and LA Map

Minecraft just dropped new DLC with one of the most recognizable faces in hip-hop and the endless possibilities of the game. The new content pack is called “Ice Cube’s Friday World” and dropped August 15, 2025. You’ll get a full playable DLC based on the Friday series, and it’s official, as Cube himself was involved in the making of it.

This isn’t just a skin or a one-off feature. This is a full Mojang-approved expansion made with an official content developer. You’ll be able to explore your own stylized South Central LA, take on interactive challenges, and even hear Ice Cube’s voice lines as you explore his digital neighborhood.

Exploring Ice Cube’s Friday World in Minecraft

At the heart of this DLC is a new custom map based on the Friday movie series lore. The map elements have been fully integrated into Minecraft’s style—every reclaimed structure, alley, and street cornice has been built or borrowed from Cube’s world. You can play as a fully voiced Ice Cube and jump into missions based on classic moments from his film career. Humor, exploration, and surprises to match the laid-back, crazy vibe of the Friday series. The soundtrack and background music have been tweaked to reflect Cube’s West Coast roots and the atmosphere.

Not just for the old school fans. Newer players who don’t know his movies will enjoy this too. Quest design and quest dialogue are enough to play solo or with your friends.

Cube’s voice brings personality to the game.

One of the big highlights is Ice Cube’s voice. Unlike previous DLCs that use silent skins or basic sound effects, this one has original voice recordings made for the game. Ice Cube’s voice gives the character weight and makes missions feel more movie-like.

In his statement during the launch, he said, “I’ve always been about creativity and keeping it real. Minecraft lets people build their own worlds, and now they can step into mine.”

That’s the idea behind this collaboration. It lets players experience his world with the same freedom Minecraft has always given.

Player reactions after launch

Since launch, players have been sharing gameplay videos, in-game screenshots, and reactions across social media. Some have rebuilt their own versions of Cube’s neighborhood; others are quoting lines from the game and sharing tips for the side missions.

There’s a lot of excitement around this crossover of two generations of culture. The neighborhood feels alive, the character animations are sharp, and the humor from the movies has been translated into in-game fun. Whether it’s exploring backyards or dodging trouble on the street, players are loving the shift from typical biomes to something grounded in real-life storytelling.

Now available in the Minecraft Marketplace

“Ice Cube’s Friday World” is out now in the Minecraft Marketplace for all Bedrock-based versions of Minecraft—all console editions, mobile, and PC. Open the Marketplace tab, search for the DLC, and start playing right away after purchase. No subscription required. Once downloaded, the pack is ready to be used in single player or multiplayer.

A cultural mashup for play

This release shows how Minecraft is taking the creative to the next level. Minecraft is using its two-way mirror into the creative universe by bringing in artists like Ice Cube, but instead of just a building challenge, the game lets players experience stories, voices, and characters outside of the game within it.

Whether you’re quoting your favorite movies or experiencing Cube’s world for the first time, this DLC is designed to give you both the feeling of familiarity and novelty in the experience.

