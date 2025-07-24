You won’t believe what’s free in Minecraft this week Hint It’s blue and iconic

Free Smurf Skin and Hat Now Available in Minecraft Marketplace

Minecraft players get a pixel-perfect treat: a free Smurf skin and Smurf hat, and yes, it’s real. No codes to type in. No strings attached. Just open the Marketplace, click Claim, and you’re done. The freebie is an add-on to the release of The Smurfs DLC for Minecraft Bedrock Edition, so you can get the full Smurf look without spending a single Minecoin.

So, what’s the free stuff, and where does it hide?

Here’s what you’ll get:

• Full Smurf skin—blue skin, white pants, the whole shebang.

• Smurf hat—a separate cosmetic headgear.

Both are free to claim and usable without the paid DLC. Think of it as a blue badge of nostalgia you can wear into your next Redstone build battle.

How to claim the Smurf gear in seconds

1. Open Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

2. Go to the Marketplace.

3. Search “The Smurfs.”

4. Click “Claim” on the free skin and hat.

Once you’ve done that, the items will show up in your dressing room. They’re free to keep and wear in any Minecraft world.

Who can claim it and where?

The giveaway is open to all Minecraft Bedrock players on

Mobile

Windows PC

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

As long as you’re signed in with your Microsoft account, you’re good to go.

What’s the catch? It’s not a trap

These are official items from Mojang and Gamemode One, and you don’t have to buy the full DLC. While The Smurfs Village Adventure DLC adds characters, quests, and a themed world, the hat and skin are free for everyone… for now.

Act now or risk missing out.

Mojang hasn’t said when it will end, but past freebies like this have been known to disappear after a few weeks. If you want the gear, grab it now before it’s gone faster than an Enderman in daylight.

Reasons for Enthusiasm in the Minecraft Community

From Bedrock players to casual builders, Minecraft players are showing their support for the blue look. Some have gone all-in on Smurf style, while some are pairing the Teepee with all kinds of chaotic skins (we saw one that had a taco body, chef's kiss).

This is just one part of the ongoing Minecraft pop-culture moments that include crossovers with SpongeBob, Star Wars, Sonic, etc., but what makes this moment so great? It's free, it's fun, and it's completely unforeseen.

