Netflix brings the battle home with new Clash of Clans animated series

Clash of Clans enters the streaming war

Netflix is moving on to its next big animated project, and it’s bringing mobile gaming royalty along for the ride. The streamer announced a new animated series called Clash based on Supercell’s super popular game franchise Clash of Clans. Clash is in pre-production and development with Netflix Animation and Vancouver-based ICON Creative Studio.

This is the latest in a line of game-to-screen adaptations from Netflix after Arcane, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Castlevania. Clash of Clans and Clash Royale have been downloaded over 4 billion times and combined for over 180 billion hours of playtime, so there’s an audience already built in and high expectations.

From raids to reruns

The series will follow a lovable, if slightly outgunned, barbarian as he leads a motley crew to defend their village and navigate the wacky world of cartoon warfare. The humor-filled story will have the same crazy energy that made the mobile game so addictive.

Fletcher Moules, who directed the Clash of Clans animated shorts on YouTube, will be the showrunner. Ron Weiner, who’s worked on Futurama, Silicon Valley, and 30 Rock, will be the lead writer. Netflix’s animation chief John Derderian said, “We’re bringing all the fun, chaos, and spirit of the world of Clash to life in a whole new way.”

Supercell’s Head of Film and TV, Curtis Lelash, said, “Epic battles, immaculate Barbarian mustaches, and the kind of humor our players know and love.” For long-time fans who’ve asked for more, Lelash added, “It’s happening.”

Clash of Clans joins Netflix’s animation lineup

The Clash series is the latest in Netflix’s push into animated content based on popular games. With Arcane and Blue Eye Samurai already under its belt and Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 on the way, the platform is becoming the go-to home for gamer storytelling.

This might also be the start of a bigger trend for mobile games, which have traditionally been overlooked in favor of console and PC titles. Supercell’s IP, defined by addictive gameplay and playful lore, could be the key to other mobile-first titles. Brawl Stars or Boom Beach might be next, following suit.

What now for Clash of Clans?

At this point, there is no released title or launch date, but Clash is scheduled for late 2025. There are barely any cast and episode numbers to report as of this writing, but expectations are high. Clash will look to deliver on the action, absurdity, and nostalgia and be Netflix's next animated property.

Until then, fans can check out Clash-A-Rama! and Clashventure on YouTube and keep an eye on Netflix on their social channels for trailers, teasers, and behind-the-scenes peeks.

