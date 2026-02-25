Over 20 bugs fixed in Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 10

Have you used a Golden Dandelion and thought about how your baby mob was growing up? This is why you can read the 10 things in Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 10 for Java Edition that reflect the visual clarity of the game, as well as improved models and improved gameplay. There are no new blocks or biomes in this version, but all of the systems that you interact with in this game have been improved, especially with respect to the growth and survival methods for adult mobs and how baby mobs behave.

Advertisment

Let's cover the 10 most important areas.

Golden Dandelion now shows clear aging feedback

The really game-changing thing that's happened here is that we now have clear visual feedback for the Golden Dandelion when you use it.

The main thing that's changed is when you pause a mob's development, you'll notice those green particles start moving downwards around it. And when you press play again, they shoot right back up in the opposite direction.

We've also introduced two new particle types to help out with this:

pause_mob_growth

reset_mob_growth

In terms of gameplay, this makes a huge difference. No more guesswork for players, no more uncertainty about whether what you did actually worked—now you can see the effect right off the bat. For survival players who are running mob farms or doing some serious role-playing, that visual cue is a huge time-saver and helps prevent a whole world of mistakes.

Advertisment

We've also bumped up the Data Pack version to 99.3 to make sure this all still works as it should.

A More Believable Baby Zombie

And finally, we've made some tweaks to baby Zombies, Husks, and Drowned mobs, basically just making their heads a bit smaller.

Before, those little guys looked a bit off, like they had gigantic heads on tiny bodies—not exactly the most realistic look. We've fixed that now, so they are a lot more proportional to their adult counterparts. If you're using the Resource Pack version 82, you'll get the updated textures to match.

Advertisment

Now, I know what you're thinking: a smaller head is a pretty minor change. But trust me, it makes a difference in the overall look of your game. Small mistakes like this can be a real immersion-killer, especially in custom maps or builds.

Strider and armor stand fixes improve consistency

Striders are getting a bit of a makeover:

Baby Striders now animate their bristles properly.

Striders inherit warmth from the Strider they stand on, matching Bedrock Edition behavior.

A bug where baby Strider legs detached during attacks has been fixed.

Also, small armor stands are once again displaying the correct scaled-down adult armor models, which should sort out the weird visual glitches that were driving map makers and decorators nuts.

Advertisment

Major bug fixes and gameplay corrections

The Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 10 is actually a pretty major update, with over 20 issues squashed. Some of the big ones include:

You can no longer use that cool Riptide Trident while you're riding around on a dragon.

Rabbits won't get hurt when they try and jump under super low ceilings.

Pandas do their worried dance again during thunderstorms.

Baby mobs riding will no longer look like they're floating around like ghosties.

Farmers will once more be selling 18 cookies for your troubles, not 4.

And all those entity brightness issues when your brightness is turned down have been sorted.

CJK IME and input issues have also been tightened up a bit.

These fixes are all about making sure the game looks and plays the way it's supposed to, and that's a good thing.

Advertisment

Should you install this snapshot?

Snapshots are testing builds. They can corrupt worlds. Always back up your saves or use a separate test world before installing. To try it, enable Snapshots in the Installations tab of the Minecraft Launcher.

This update does not add flashy features, but it improves everyday gameplay. For long-term players, that kind of polish often matters more than new blocks.

More For You

Minecraft Dungeons soul build Players are rediscovering this laser

Minecraft Java Gets Stability Boost in Snapshot 9

Minecraft Bedrock 26.0 is the update your survival world needed

The fishing rod is Minecraft’s most underrated power tool

This Minecraft add-on turns comfort into constant fear