PlayStation 30th Anniversary Has Top Picks Like GTA 5 and God of War

PS5 and PS4 Games have their own charm, as they take you to a whole new world with their realistic visuals and a captivating storyline. PS5 exclusive games like God of War Ragnarok provide an immersive gameplay experience, where you get involved in intense combat techniques in a Norse mythology backdrop. PlayStation is currently celebrating its 30th Anniversary and along with some awesome PlayStation 30th Anniversary deals, it has thanked the fans with an emotional, yet a very powerful message that says “For the past three decades, we've shared an incredible journey, building stories and shaping experiences together. Along the way, we've found adventure, laughter, and lasting memories far beyond any one moment. We've forged new friendships and redefined what gaming is all about. Thank you for being part of this journey — we couldn't have done it without you.”

PlayStation 30th Anniversary- Details

PlayStation has launched a quiz on the platform, where you can test your 30 years of play with the help of multiple-choice questions. At the end of the quiz, you would be able to download a wallpaper for your phone or desktop.

30 th Anniversary PlayStation Plus activity includes Free PSN Avatars and PlayStation Star Campaign.

Anniversary PlayStation Plus activity includes Free PSN Avatars and PlayStation Star Campaign. PlayStation 30 th Anniversary Collection.

Anniversary Collection. Iconic PlayStation Game Soundtracks.

To add to the nostalgia, Sony has brought back the PS1 Boot Up screen. You can also move to your options to play with the appearance and sound of your PS5 menus.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Deals on Games

PlayStation is offering some awesome deals on popular titles like GTA 5 and God of War as a part of its 30th Anniversary celebration. These deals will run from December 2, 2024 to December 20, 2024, and most of the popular games are included here.

Here are some of the most popular deals from the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Celebration event:

Apart from that there are deals available on hundreds of other games, and you can select the game you want from the games given here: