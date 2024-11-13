Play GTA 6 with PS5-PS5 Price Slashed by $70 for the Holiday Season

PS5 Slim Digital Edition is an expensive console and most of the consumers would be saving some money to purchase this console for the holiday season. PS5 has also been in the news for a long time now, because it is one of the consoles that has been announced to be supporting the highly anticipated game, GTA 6. So, what could be better for the gamers, then to get this expensive console at a cool price of $379.99 in this Holiday Season. PS5 games have a huge popularity, and most of the GTA Series fans, also love to play some PlayStation exclusive games also, and this includes games like God of war Ragnarok and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

PS5 Price Cut for the Holiday Season- The Actual Deal

The deal will run till the 24th of December, 2024, which covers the entire holiday season for the year. There is no announcement as of now for the disc version of the PS5 console, therefore the deal is valid only for the disc-free version of the console. PS5 Slim Digital Edition is actually priced at $449.99 and the reduced price will get you the console at $379.99. The reduced price currently does not reflect on Sony PlayStation Direct website, but as the announcement has been made officially, the prices are expected to come down on the website in due time.

What Makes this Deal Exclusive for the Gamers?

This deal is important, as most of the popular upcoming games like GTA 6, Mafia 4, Ghost of Yōtei, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows have been announced for the PS5 gaming console. PS5 Slim digital Edition offers better storage options and a disc-free feature, and all these features come in a compact console design, which make it an upgrade over the PS5 console. More than 65 million PS5 consoles have been sold by Sony in this fiscal year, and even PS5 Pro has seen a good response in comparison to its predecessor PS4 Pro. PS5 Pro had a hefty price tag of $700 and this had raised doubts about its success in the market, but the console is steadily making a place for itself in the competitive market. Though, PS5 Pro is a newly launched product, and no Black Friday deals or Holiday season deals are expected for the product. This makes the discounted price of PS5 Slim Digital Edition console, an opportunity to grab for the players who are looking forward to purchase a PS5 console or upgrading to PS5 Pro for playing all the popular titles that are set to be released in the coming year. Right now, PlayStation Store is running Black Friday deals on some popular game titles and the players can purchase the console as well as these games to make the best of their Holiday season.

