PS Plus Games Catalog for this November Looks Impressive with GTA 5

The PlayStation Plus monthly games catalog is a feature of the PlayStation Plus subscription service that offers a rotating selection of games for subscribers to download and play. Each month, new titles are added to the catalogue, providing a variety of genres and experiences for players to enjoy. The games are available to all PlayStation Plus members across different tiers, including Essential, Extra, and Premium. Along with this what makes this month special for PS Plus subscribers is access to 17 new games on November 19 with GTA 5 being added to PS extra. Also, PS Plus Premium subscribers would be able to play all the Extra Tier Games plus games exclusive to the Premium Tier.

Here are the games included in the PlayStation Plus Monthly Catalog for November 2024:

Extra Games

Grand Theft Auto 5

GTA 5 belongs to the popular action-adventure series of games, published by Rockstar Games. GTA 5 revolves around the story of 3 male protagonists who get engaged in the criminal world of Los Santos. What happens when a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the US government and the entertainment industry. These criminals need to pull off a series of heists in order to survive in a ruthless city.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Dying Light 2 is an action-adventure video game set in a post-apocalyptic world where a virus has turned most of the population into zombies. The player takes on the role of Aiden Caldwell, a wanderer with the ability to parkour and use a grappling hook to navigate the city. Aiden must explore the city, fight off zombies, and uncover the secrets of the virus in order to save the city from destruction.

Like a Dragon: Ishin

"Like a Dragon: Ishin" transports players to 1860s Kyo, a time of great turmoil and inequality. As Sakamoto Ryoma, you embark on a quest for justice, seeking to avenge your father's death and clear your name of a false murder accusation. This journey takes you through the streets of Kyoto, where you must navigate political intrigue and social unrest. Armed with a sword and a revolver, you will confront powerful enemies and make choices that will shape the future of Japan. This gripping historical adventure, crafted by the creators of the Yakuza series, promises intense action and a compelling narrative that will keep players on the edge of their seats.

MotoGP 24

The new season of MotoGP brings a fresh wave of excitement and challenges. As you embark on your quest to become a MotoGP legend, you'll shape your own epic saga, pushing your abilities to the limit in the exhilarating 2024 campaign. From humble beginnings to triumphant heights, the path is yours to forge. Engage in thrilling rivalries, build your reputation, and leave an indelible mark on the history of your beloved team. The journey promises to be filled with intense competition, strategic decisions, and unforgettable moments that will define your legacy in the world of MotoGP.

The Sims 4: Island Living

Welcome to Sulani, where the sun shines bright and the nights are totally chill. Escape the ordinary and enjoy a laid-back lifestyle surrounded by beaches in The Sims 4 Island Living. Explore a breezy world drenched in sun, sand, and endless fun as your Sims make their own paradise. Set sail on the glistening water in your island canoe, swim to your heart’s content, and explore the scenery on a watercraft. Everything is chill (except for the occasional sunburn) when it’s Island Living.

Digimon Survive

Digimon Survive" takes players on an intense journey with Takuma Momozuka, who finds himself in a mysterious world filled with dangerous monsters and new allies after getting lost on a school trip. This hybrid visual novel and tactical RPG challenges players to navigate deadly battles and persuade opponents to join their team. As you evolve your Digimon and fight alongside them in thrilling turn-based battles, you'll uncover a dark tale of friendship and survival, filled with exciting drama, a unique cast of characters, and potentially grim choices. The game promises a gripping narrative that will keep you on the edge of your seat as you strive to find a way back home.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

Get ready for a culinary adventure like no other with Overcooked! All You Can Eat. This definitive edition combines Overcooked! Overcooked! 2, and all additional content into one delicious package. You'll have the chance to tackle hundreds of levels of cooperative cooking chaos, each set in increasingly perilous and obscure kitchens. Whether you're chopping, frying, or serving, the frantic fun never stops. Gather your friends, don your chef hats, and dive into the ultimate cooking challenge!

Stick Fight! The Game

Stick Fight is a thrilling physics-based fighting game that brings back the nostalgia of the golden age of internet stick figures. Whether you're battling it out on the couch with friends or taking on random opponents online, the game offers chaotic and hilarious combat. With its simple yet addictive gameplay, Stick Fight lets you unleash your inner warrior in a variety of dynamic and destructible environments. It's all about quick reflexes, strategic moves, and a bit of luck as you try to outlast your opponents and claim victory. Have you tried any epic battles in Stick Fight yet?

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

"Clash: Artifacts of Chaos" immerses players in the surreal and punk fantasy world of Zenozoik, a land teeming with fascinating characters, creatures, and landscapes. You step into the shoes of Pseudo, a martial arts master living in seclusion. Your journey begins when you encounter the Boy, a small creature with mysterious powers that have drawn the attention of Gemini, the Mistress of the Artifacts. As you decide to protect the Boy, you become entangled in a larger conflict involving powerful forces. Explore the intriguing land of Zenozoik, uncover its secrets, and navigate its unique paths and inhabitants in this captivating adventure.

Hungry Shark World

Dive into the thrilling world of "Maneater," where you become a fearsome shark spreading terror on the beach! This action-packed game lets you fight against humans, machines, and beasts as you explore diverse environments like tropical islands, sunken temples, vast cities, and frozen icebergs. Each level is expansive and filled with distinctive enemies, hidden treasures, and unique missions. You'll face everything the sea throws at you, from gruesome goblin sharks and adorable porbeagles to prehistoric monsters and giant submarines. With rebalanced enemies and pacing, there's a challenge around every corner, ensuring an exhilarating and immersive experience.

PlayStation Plus Premium Games

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain

Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2

Resistance: Fall of Man

Resistance 2

Synapse (PS VR2)

PlayStation Plus New Games for November 2024

Death Note Killer Within

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

So, the PlayStation Plus Catalog for November 2024 looks pretty impressive, and the best deal comes with GTA 5 being included in the catalog. GTA 5 fans can download and play the popular GTA series game with their PlayStation Plus membership.

