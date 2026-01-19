Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake Hits Another Delay Says Leaker

The long wait for the Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake is getting longer. After missing rumored January 2026 release plans, a trusted industry leaker says the Ubisoft title still needs more development time. For a game announced more than five years ago, the silence is growing louder.

A remake stuck in limbo again

Fans hoping to finally return to Prince of Persia Sands of Time may need to reset their expectations. Despite rumors of a surprise January 2026 launch, the remake has yet to surface. New comments from a reliable leaker suggest the game is not ready and may still be some distance from release.

NateTheHate2, a well-known insider with a history of accurate console- and publisher-related leaks, responded to a fan query on social media with a blunt update. According to him, there is “nothing new to share,” adding that the game “still has work to be done.”

For a title first revealed in 2020, that statement is likely to disappoint long-time supporters.

January 2026 rumors quietly fade away

Speculation around a January 16, 2026, release gained traction after Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson reported that Ubisoft was preparing marketing materials late in 2025. When December passed without trailers or announcements, attention turned to the possibility of a shadow drop.

Fans pointed to activity around the game’s official website domain as a positive sign. However, January 16 came and went without any update from Ubisoft. The absence of news now appears intentional rather than strategic.

The latest comments from NateTheHate2 align with his earlier stance. He previously stated the remake would not appear at The Game Awards 2025, which turned out to be accurate.

Nothing new to share. It'll be released when it's ready. Game still has work to be done. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) January 17, 2026

A troubled development history since 2020

The Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake has faced challenges from the start. When Ubisoft unveiled the project in 2020, the reveal trailer drew criticism for dated visuals and stiff animations. The backlash prompted Ubisoft to delay the game and rethink its approach.

Development was later handed over to Ubisoft Montreal, the studio behind the original 2003 classic. At Ubisoft Forward 2024, the publisher narrowed the release window to 2026, signaling renewed confidence in the project.

Even so, Ubisoft has shared little since then. No new gameplay footage, no firm release date, and no developer updates have followed.

Why Ubisoft may be taking its time

Ubisoft’s cautious approach makes sense in the current climate. The publisher is under pressure after multiple rounds of layoffs across its global studios, including teams in Halifax and Abu Dhabi. While Assassin’s Creed Shadows is performing well, Ubisoft cannot afford another high-profile misstep.

For many players, Sands of Time is more than a remake. It is a test of Ubisoft’s ability to respect a beloved legacy while delivering modern quality standards. A rushed release could damage the franchise further.

What happens next?

For now, Ubisoft continues to list the Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake for a 2026 release. Whether that window holds remains uncertain. Based on the latest leak, fans should expect more waiting, not sudden announcements.

The Prince will return. Just not on anyone’s schedule but Ubisoft’s.

