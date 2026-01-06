Good News for Fans: Ubisoft Hack Unlikely to Delay Prince of Persia or Black Flag Remakes

Ubisoft is facing one of the most serious security breaches the gaming industry has seen in recent years. Hacks of this scale often derail development schedules and delay releases. Yet, fresh domain registrations, ratings activity, and backend updates suggest that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Resynced may still be on course for early 2026 launches.

For fans worried that the hack would push everything back yet again, the latest signals point in a more reassuring direction.

A rare breach with industry-wide implications

In late 2025, Ubisoft confirmed a large-scale hack that exposed internal systems and raised fears of leaked source code. In game development, such incidents can be disruptive. Studios often pause production to audit security, lock down repositories, and assess potential damage.

Historically, when source code or internal builds leak, publishers respond by delaying releases or reshuffling teams. That is why the silence following Ubisoft’s breach triggered anxiety around its most anticipated projects.

So far, however, public indicators suggest that at least two remakes remain unaffected.

I sincerely hope the Ubisoft Hacks don't touch Assassin's Creed Black Flag's remake...



That game has seen leak after leak.. it's disheartening to the devs as well, especially during the holiday season.



Here's to hoping it gets the reveal it deserves! pic.twitter.com/uj3jf187r8 — AC: Landmarks (@ac_landmarks) December 28, 2025

Why domain registrations matter in game launches

On January 3, 2026, community researcher The Hidden One reported that a domain linked to Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced had been registered on December 12, 2025. The registrar was GANDI SAS, a French firm Ubisoft has consistently used for official websites across major franchises, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Prince of Persia, and Splinter Cell.

This detail adds credibility. Large publishers rarely register domains casually, especially through long-standing corporate partners. Domain setup usually happens late in the marketing pipeline, close to formal reveals or launch campaigns.

Even more telling, activity on the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake website surfaced just one day later. Two separate franchises, nearly identical timing. That pattern strongly suggests coordinated internal planning rather than coincidence.

Ratings leaks reinforce the timeline

Further strengthening the case, Black Flag Resynced briefly appeared in a PEGI ratings listing in December 2025 before being removed. While listings can surface prematurely, ratings submissions typically occur when a game is feature-complete or approaching final certification.

Ubisoft has followed this playbook before. Smaller or mid-scale Assassin’s Creed releases, such as Mirage, have launched between major RPG entries to keep the franchise active while larger titles continue development. A Black Flag remake would fit neatly into that strategy ahead of Assassin’s Creed Hexe.

The long road of Prince of Persia

Few Ubisoft projects have had a tougher journey than Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. First announced for a January 2021 release, the game endured multiple delays, studio changes, and extended periods of silence.

Recent backend updates and domain activity suggest that development is finally stabilizing. While Ubisoft has not confirmed a launch date, infrastructure updates of this kind usually happen only when teams are confident about progress.

If accurate, it would mark a turning point for a remake that has spent years in limbo.

Ubisoft is sitting on a goldmine with Prince of Persia, as every game from The Sands of Time trilogy could be a banger if it gets remade in the same quality as Resident Evil remakes🚀



Can’t wait for the first remake in 2026😎 pic.twitter.com/l5z70cytv1 — Rino (@RinoTheBouncer) December 11, 2025

What this means for early 2026

Ubisoft has not publicly linked the hack to any delays, nor has it confirmed release windows for either remake. That caution is expected. Public commitments often come only after internal security reviews are complete.

Still, in the games industry, domain registrations, ratings submissions, and website updates are practical signals, not marketing fluff. Taken together, they suggest Ubisoft is moving forward rather than pulling back.

Early 2026 is not guaranteed. But for now, the evidence points to continuity, not disruption. For fans of classic Ubisoft franchises, that alone is meaningful news.

