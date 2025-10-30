GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Date Hidden in the New Update-Rumors

GTA 6 logo has received a brand-new update, and this has created enough buzz in the gaming industry. GTA 6 logo update was discovered on Rockstar Games website, where a new trailer 2 artwork featuring Jason and Lucia can be seen on the site. Rockstar Games has updated their entire website, but the fans are inquisitive to know, why would Rockstar Games decide to update their website without any reason. Undoubtedly, most of the fans think that Rockstar Games is preparing the website for some new GTA 6 information to come out.
GTA 6 New Update- What Do You Expect?
GTA 6 fans are desperately waiting for a trailer 3, and most of them believe that Rockstar Games is now going to drop GTA 6 trailer 3 anytime. Also, there are speculations regarding pre-orders, and most of the fans think that they would now be able to pre-order the game. Rockstar had confirmed the release date for GTA 6 as May 26, 2026, and pre-ordering the game would confirm that the release date is now confirmed for the game. Right now, there has been no communication on GTA 6 from Rockstar Games, since they dropped trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the game. This has also created some new rumors about a further delay in release, but if GTA 6 trailer 3 drops in November, then the fans would be relieved that GTA 6 would release on the officially confirmed date.
GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Date- Another Insane Fan Theory
Rockstar Games updated website has given rise to another wild fan theory that predicts GTA 6 trailer 3 release date as November 4, 2025. The theory comes from a user on ‘X’, ‘Trevor4Real’, and he says that GTA 6 trailer 3 release date is hidden in Rockstar Games website update. He says “I think I'hve found an Easter egg in the update to the Trailer 2 artwork posted today. Rockstar Games added some elements, including a statue at the base of an obelisk that casts a shadow forming a "4". If you add up each number on Jason's watch, you get 11 (November). November 4 falls on a Tuesday! This drops 2 days before the investor call, perfect timing! All adds up.”
Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘Trevor4Real’:
🚨🚨OMG guys, GTA 6 Trailer 3 release hidden in the Rockstar Games website update!! 🔥🔥— TREVOR4REAL (@TREVORTRAILER) October 29, 2025
THE NOVEMBER 4, 2025 🥳
I think I've found an Easter egg in the update to the Trailer 2 artwork posted today 👀⬇️
Rockstar Games added some elements, including a statue at the base of an… pic.twitter.com/kYzsAFk2hw
GTA 6 fans are anyways anticipating that some kind of information on GTA 6 would come out before Take-Two Interactive’s financial earnings call. Last time when Rockstar Games had updated the website, the fans received an option to Wishlist the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Rockstar Games updated website has fuelled new rumors on GTA 6 trailer 3 expected release in November. Now the fans are waiting for some sort of GTA 6 announcement or trailer 3 before Take-Two Interactive’s next financial earnings call. Right now, nothing is confirmed, as it could be just a regular website update, but there were already enough rumors on GTA 6 getting a trailer 3 in November and this update has given wings to the imagination of the fans. It could be just a update or it we might really get something on the game.
Also Read:
GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for October 30 to November 5, 2025-Get Triple Money
GTA 5 Online DLC Mansions Update Release Date and Missions-Rumors
GTA 6 Fans Prefer a Longer Single-Player Story Over the Best Online Experience
GTA 6 Could be Positioned as a Premium Product in the Market by Rockstar Games