PS Plus Discounts on Deluxe Subscription for Lunar New Year Fail to Excite the Fans

PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass are facing a tough time, as most of the fans believe that they no longer serve as a product that offers value for money. PS Plus was initially recognized as a profitable way to play some exciting games for free, but now the fans are not too happy with the lineup of free games included with the various subscription plans. There are also indications from Sony after their recent earnings call that the company would use a strategy to keep PS5 price stable in 2026, but would look at increasing the price of services like the PS Plus subscription. Amidst all this confusion, when there is a price scare owing to the speculated shortage of RAM, Sony has made an effort to bring more customers to its PS Plus subscription platform by launching some discounts offers for the Lunar New Year. But has the strategy worked for Sony?

PS Plus Subscription Discounts for Lunar New Year- What’s the Offer?

PS Plus subscription discounts for Lunar New Year are available on the platform currently, and the offer is available till February 26, 2026. PS Plus Lunar New Year offer provides up to 35% off on 12-month PS Plus Deluxe/Premium membership, 25% off on 12-month PS Plus Extra membership for new members. Also, existing members get 35% off on upgrading to Deluxe/Premium for the remainder of their subscription. The discount is focused on bringing new members to the PS Plus Deluxe and Premium subscription platform.

PS Plus Lunar New Year Offers- What the Fans Say?

For existing PS Plus members, a discount of 35% is available for only on the remaining period of their subscription, and to this a fan says “Got excited for a minute that I could stack another 12 months at a discounted price... nope”. This clearly reveals that the available discount on subscription does not sound exiting to the existing PS Plus members. The offer is clearly focused on getting new members to the PS Plus platform. Another fan believes that Sony is running this promotional offer because they intend to raise subscription prices for all tiers later.

This could be true also, as Sony has clearly mentioned this during their recent financial call, where they are looking forward to practicing a strategy that maintains PlayStation 5 price stability across regions with the help of an increment in prices for PS Plus subscription. The fan believes that this promotional deal is a part of Sony’s strategy to bring Essential tier members to the premium platforms, as once the prices increase, they would not be interested in upgrading their subscription. This way most of these players would be using the premium PS Plus subscription at this cost for a little while, but once the new increased prices come into action these players would be charged a higher price for the auto renewal.

However, the most important fact that needs to be considered right now is whether PS Plus subscription is worth its price? Some players believe that at its current high price also the subscription gives you the right value for your money spent, while some feel that purchasing a game during any sale is a better option than waiting for that game on PS Plus for free.

Some players would like to leave this offer and rather wait for the upcoming Black Friday sale which comes with better offers. So, every customer is different, and based on this fact Sony might be able to attract some new customers to its PS Plus platform before the expected price increase happens for the subscription platform.

