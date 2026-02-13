PlayStation February State of Play Reveals God of War Greek Trilogy, New John Wick Game and More

PlayStation State of Play on February 12, 2026, showcased some exciting new trailers, reveals, and more for the fans. The fans are saying that this is the ten out of ten best showcase by Sony in years. The one-hour long showcase revealed some major updates and trailers on upcoming games on PlayStation 5, and the list includes games coming to popular franchises God of War and John Wick. What came out as a surprise for the fans is the announcement that original God of War trilogy is being remade, and an instant release of a 2D action platformer, God of War Sons of Sparta. Here are all the exciting announcements from PlayStation’s February State of Play:

God of War Trilogy Update

Sony announced the upcoming trilogy remake on a nostalgic tone, where they talked God of War launch on PlayStation 2 in March 2005. The game kicked off Kratos’ epic journey through ancient Greece and beyond. With the game celebrating its 20th anniversary in March 2026, Sony announced that the original God of War trilogy is officially being remade with the legendary TC Carson, the voice of Kratos in the Greek saga.

God of War Sons of Sparta Release

What came as a surprise announcement for the fans was the immediate release of the game God of War Sons of Sparta, a 2D action platformer. God of War Sons of Sparta lets you join young Kratos and Deimos, sons of Sparta, on a Greek odyssey as they discover the meaning of duty and honour. Sons of Sparta is a story about duty, honor, and brotherhood, with TC Carson returning for the first time in over a decade to voice Kratos as the narrator.

This time, God of War’s fast-paced combat takes on a new style. Kratos will fight with his spear and shield, and use powerful artifacts called the Gifts of Olympus to battle many different enemies. The game brings back classic elements reimagined in 2D with beautiful hand-drawn pixel art, while also introducing new creatures inspired by lesser-known parts of Greek mythology. The project has been developed in partnership with the retro specialists at Mega Cat Studios.

John Wick Game- PS5

For the upcoming John Wick AAA Game, Saber is working closely with Chad Stahelski (the director behind John Wick), Keanu Reeves, and Lionsgate to deliver an adrenaline-filled experience that fits perfectly into the John Wick universe. The game takes place during a key moment in John Wick’s timeline and adds new depth to the franchise’s rich lore.

The upcoming John Wick game is being built to give PlayStation 5 players a truly immersive experience. layers will take on the role of the Baba Yaga himself, with new high-stakes mechanics that make you feel like you’re living a John Wick action scene. The combat is designed to capture the exact style of fighting from the films. Every move, every sequence is crafted to feel authentic and cinematic. To make that happen, we’re building a brand-new combat system from the ground up, ensuring it stays true to the iconic John Wick style.

Beast of Reincarnation- Summer Release Date Announced

Beast of Reincarnation, directed by Kota Furushima, will launch on PS5 August 4, 2026. The upcoming game received a brand-new gameplay trailer in PlayStation February State of Play. The game takes place in Japan in the year 4026, mixing traditional Japanese culture with sci-fi. It follows two main characters, Emma and Koo, designed by Pablo Uchida.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PC Launch

The popular game Death Stranding 2: On the Beach gets a PC launch on March 19, 2026, with pre-purchase being already started on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Extended Look at the Gameplay Systems of 4:Loop

Chief Creative Officer at Bad Robot Games, and Game Director of 4:Loop, Mike Booth shared an extended look at the extended gameplay systems of the game.

Brigandine Abyss PS5 Launch Reveal

Brigandine Abyss, an upcoming single player fantasy strategy RPG, launches on PS5 in 2026. The game got its first trailer in the February State of Play. This installment of Brigandine tells the story of a powerful empire scheming to conquer the continent and six different protagonists who find themselves facing this great evil. The player can choose to play as the leader of one of six factions as they navigate events that will shape the history of the continent of Meltitea.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered PS5, PS4 Launch

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered PS5 and PS4 launch has been announced for March 3, 2026 in the February State of Play.

Control Resonant Gets a New Gameplay Trailer

Remedy shared an extended look at the gameplay of its upcoming game, Control Resonant. The trailer shows Dylan in action as he hunts a Resonant in the West Incursion Zone, one of the first areas you’ll explore in the game. At first, the place looks familiar, but it’s been twisted by strange forces that are tearing reality apart.

Dear or Alive 6 last Round PS5 Launch and a New Game Reveal

This year marks the anniversary of the 3D fighter, and to celebrate this a free-to-play version of the game Dead or Alive 6 last Round is launching for PS5 on June 25, 2026. Also, a new title for the series is under development and the news related to it would be shared later.

Crimson Moon, a gothic action-adventure RPG Launching for PS5

Crimson Moon a gothic action-adventure game was revealed in the February State of Play through an announcement trailer. The game will be launching for PS5 in 2026. The game is excellent for players who like to thrive on improvisational and expressive combat.

Mina the Hollower Launch Reveal

Mina the Hollower, an adventure game was announced for PS5. The game is expected to launch in the Spring of 2026.

Yakoh Shinobi Ops Reveal

Yakoh Shinobi Ops, a stealt action game is scheduled for release on PlayStation 5 in 2027.

Windless Announced for PS5

Krafton Montréal Studio announced an open world action game for PS5, Windless. The game was revealed through an announcement trailer.

007: First Light Gets a New Story Trailer

IO Interactive shared a new story trailer for the much-hyped game 007: First Light. 007 First Light is scheduled to be released for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox Series X/S on 27 May 2026.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse PS5 Launch Reveal in 2026

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, a 2D exploration action title will launch 2026 on PS5.

Silent Hill: Townfall first-person gameplay Revealed in a new trailer

Screen Burn revealed a new trailer that gives a glimpse into the world of the game.

Play Marathon in the Server Slam starting February 26

Bungie team shared more details about the upcoming open preview weekend, which will run from February 26 to March 2 on PlayStation 5 and other platforms. The weekend will feature an introduction to Marathon’s gameplay, with additional maps, factions, contracts, and more to come at launch and during Season 1.

Saros: eclipse escalation gameplay revealed, customization options detailed

Saros: eclipse escalation got a gameplay trailer in the February State of Play.

Ghost of Yōtei Legends PS5 Launch Revealed

Ghost of Yōtei Legends Launches on PS5 on March 10, 2026. State of Play revealed details on classes, gameplay, and more for the online co-op. the DLC arrives in patch 1.5 and is free for all Ghost of Yotei owners.

