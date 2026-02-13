GTA 6 Free Copy Promised If You Deliver a Baby on Launch Day-Wildest Promotion Yet

GTA 6 release is now confirmed for November 19, 2026, and the marketing for the game will also launch in Summer. Take Two CEO has commented that marketing for GTA 6 would be huge, but no one would have guessed the strange route the marketing campaign has taken recently. A user ‘DailyLoud’ has posted on ‘X’, "You can get GTA 6 for FREE in Norway, if you give birth to a baby on the game's release date, Nov. 19, 2026”. If you dig deeper into the given offer, then you will get to know that this is just a promotional campaign launched by an electronics store ‘Komplett’ in Norway for GTA 6 launch.

GTA 6 Strange Promotion Sounds Funny to the Fans

Getting GTA 6 for free on launch is surely an overly exciting offer, but what’s the real hype for the game all about? A fan has picked up the conversation happening on the post on funnier side and has posted “Imagine explaining to your kid they exist because of GTA 6”. Some fans are also discussing, what happens if GTA 6 gets delayed further? So, this is definitely one of the wildest and also the weirdest marketing or promotional campaign for any game, but GTA 6 is one game that attracts a lot of attention with all such weird rumors.

GTA 6 has always had a high level of hype, as it is being positioned by Rockstar Games as one of their most ambitious products. The fans know that GTA 6 will be one of the biggest entertainment products of all time, and its release date re-confirmation along with its summer marketing announcement has contributed to additional hype for the game. So, from now till the release the timeline is approximately nine months, but how can one be sure to have a baby on that day. The store must just be planning to gift a free copy of GTA 6 to the fans who give birth to a baby on that particular day.

You can get GTA 6 for FREE in Norway, if you give birth to a baby on the game's release date, Nov. 19, 2026, a company is promising as part of a marketing campaign. pic.twitter.com/8jGv9HSCJn — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 12, 2026

GTA 6 Summer Marketing- Is Trailer 3 Coming Soon?

GTA 6 summer marketing confirmation by Take Two has given wings to the imagination of the fans. While most of them expect a trailer 3 next, but some of them are looking at a real wild promotional campaign. GTA 5 had at least 9 trailers before its original release, and we are stuck at two trailers with GTA 6. The release of the game is confirmed for November 2026, but when will the fans get another glimpse of the game. GTA 6 trailer 3, at least two gameplay trailers, more screenshots, and character trailers are all expected as a part of the GTA 6 marketing campaign. However, the marketing for the game launches in this Summer, and the fans believe that they will surely get some kind of information on GTA 6 trailer 3 closer to Take Two’s May earnings call.

Hype for the game is high, and has risen to a new level with a re-confirmation of its November 2026 release date. Some strange marketing campaigns like the one discussed here adds to the hype, but when will the real marketing campaign start? Any thoughts?

