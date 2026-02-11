PS Plus Extra Games for February 2026 Leaked by an Insider-Lineup Reveals Spiderman 2

PS PlusExtra Games have been leaked by a known insider and the leaks have been discovered on the popular chat forum reddit. Billbil-kun of Dealabs magazine has revealed three games from the PlayStation Plus Extra catalogue for February 2026. The catalogue was expected to be released soon by Sony, but now we already know the three popular games that would be a part of the PS Plus Extra Games catalogue for February 2026.

PS Plus Extra Games for February 2026- Leaks

The first game in the lineup is Marvel’s Spiderman 2. It was released for PlayStation 5 on October 20, 2023. The game was developed by Insomniac Games and features both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. A PC version of the game was released on January 30, 2025. In Marvel’s Spiderman 2 Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back for another thrilling adventure. Players can swing, leap, and glide through New York using the new Web Wings, switching between the two heroes to uncover unique stories and powerful abilities.

The second game leaked from the PS Plus Extra Games lineup for February 2026 is Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown was released on September 12, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam). The open-world racing game features a 1:1 recreation of Hong Kong Island. It is developed by KT Racing and published by Nacon. In Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, you get to show off your love for cars with deep customization and realistic gameplay. You can also collect new vehicles, personalize them, and showcase your collection in the stylish Solar Hotel garage. Each car delivers its own unique feel behind the wheel, pulling you into the experience.

The game lets you discover Hong Kong Island recreated in stunning 1:1 scale—from tight city streets to sweeping highways, mountain passes, and sandy beaches, every drive feels fresh. Cruise solo or team up with friends to chase rewards and collectibles—or simply enjoy the ride. The game features more than 120 cars from over 30 manufacturers and offers customization, dealership, and social hubs for the players.

The last leaked game from the line up is Neva for PS4 and PS5. Neva was released on October 15, 2024, for Nintendo Switch, PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Developed by Nomada Studio, this action-adventure game follows the journey of a woman and her wolf companion.

Neva tells the story of Alba, a young woman who forms a bond with a wolf cub after surviving a terrifying encounter with dark forces. Together, they journey through a once-beautiful world that is now falling apart. As they face danger, their relationship grows—Alba learns to rely on the wolf, who matures from a playful cub into a strong adult with his own will. This tests their trust and love for each other.

With the cursed world closing in, Alba and her loyal companion fight to survive and dream of building a new home side by side.

