GTA 6 Trailer 3 Could Drop by June 2026 —Will Pre-Orders Go Live Too?

GTA 6 release is on track for November 19, 2026, and Take-Two has confirmed that the marketing for the game would also kick-off in Summer. Now, as we all know that marketing for games refers to trailers, cover art, and creative promotional campaigns, and based on this the fans are now expecting GTA 6 trailer 3 to drop in June 2026. Take Two Interactive will hold its next financial earnings call sometime in May 2026, and the fans believe that that’s the timeline around which they might get to see GTA 6 trailer 3. Also, many redditors believe that Rockstar and Take-Two will release Trailer 3 around the May earnings call to boost pre-order numbers and investor confidence.

Right now, GTA 6 has received two trailers, trailer and trailer 2 and seventy screenshots, but there has been a real long gap between trailer 2 and the next upcoming trailer for GTA 6. GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the game were quietly dropped by Rockstar Games in May 2025, but since then the fans have just received one delay notification from Rockstar Games. Recent development that has brought the hype back for the game is a statement from Take Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick, which has clarified that marketing for GTA 6 will kick-off in Summer.

However, an insider, Tom Henderson believes that GTA 6 will get its trailer 3 in August. He says “GTA 6 marketing will begin in late summer, with Trailer 3 shadow dropping ahead of Take-Two’s earnings call in early August.” But most fans would not agree to this statement, as it would be too late for Rockstar Games to drop trailer 3, if the game is releasing in November 2026.

Tom Henderson believes GTA 6 marketing will begin in late summer, with Trailer 3 shadow dropping ahead of Take-Two’s earnings call in early August.



(Source: https://t.co/nhxMS9JmB9) pic.twitter.com/CS64cXbk8E — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) February 10, 2026

There is a whole lot of excitement around GTA 6 marketing, based on Strauss Zelnick’s statement, which reveals that GTA 6 marketing will showcase Rockstar Games creativity at its best. The hype is high, but right now what the fans want is just another glimpse of the virtual world of GTA 6 through its trailer 3. Fans on GTA 6 subreddit have ben predicting the release date for trailer 3 based on its summer marketing schedule, and most of them believe that they will get GTA 6 trailer 3 in June. The fans are also hoping that Rockstar Games will start pre-orders for GTA 6 along with trailer 3 reveal for the game.

How Many More Trailers will GTA 6 Get?

Grand Theft Auto 5 had at least 9 major trailers and videos released before its initial launch, ranging from character vignettes to gameplay overviews. Including later releases for next-gen consoles (PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5), the total number of trailers exceeds 10, covering announcements, gameplay, and specialized features. If go by this data, then GTA 6 should have at least 8 more trailers before its release.

Red Dead Redemption 2 also had three main official trailers released between 2016 and 2018, which introduced the story, characters, and world. In addition to these, Rockstar released a dedicated gameplay video, a gameplay video part 2, and a 4K/60fps PC trailer. So, we can still look forward two gameplay trailers, character trailers, GTA Online trailer, and a Launch Trailer for GTA 6. Some fans are doubtful that they will get more trailers for GTA 6, as they believe that the company doesn’t need to spend on building more hype for the game. On this Strauss Zelnick has already commented that marketing any game is essential, as this is the only way players get to experience the virtual world of the game.

What to Expect from GTA 6 Trailer 3?

Marketing for GTA 6 is going to be wild, and if a possible GTA 6 PS5 bundle launches, then PS5 players are in for a real treat from Sony’s side. GTA 6 trailer 3 is expected to delve deeper into the gameplay systems, side activities, and character interactions in the game. Jason and Lucia, the two main protagonists of GTA 6 have been introduced through trailer 1 and 2, but there is a lot more that needs to be revealed on the game before its release. There is also a possibility that Rockstar Games might reveal the official Cover Art for GTA 6 before dropping trailer 3. Also, some insights into the game's chapters, character backstories, and the expansive world are anticipated through GTA 6 trailer 3. Some fans are also expecting a reveal on graphics and texture quality improvements with GTA 6 trailer 3 launch. But what most fans are expecting is a pre-order announcement along with GTA 6 trailer 3.

GTA 6 fans are excited to see the extent of Rockstar’s creativity, when marketing for GTA 6 begins in Summer. Social media posts, new websites for promotion, and much more is expected from Rockstar Games, but right now GTA 6 trailer 3 is what the fans want.

