PlayStation State of Play Confirmed for February 12 Following Insider Buzz — Marvel's Spiderman 3 Reveal Expected

Just few days back, NateTheHate, a known insider had revealed on a popular chat forum, xcancel.com, that PlayStation State of Play event would launch on February 12, 2026. The leaks have now been validated by Sony through their official announcement on PlayStation blog, which confirms that PlayStation State of Play broadcast would go live on February 12, 2026.

PlayStation State of Play Event, February 12, 2026- When and Where to Watch?

PlayStation State of Play Events usually focus on a mix of AAA, indie, and smaller, third-party titles. The fans are excited to know what exclusive PS5 titles or third-party titles will be launched on Sony consoles in 2026, as the broadcast reveals new games, provides exclusive gameplay, and announces release dates of the upcoming games in 2026.

PlayStation State of Play broadcasts live February 12 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST | February 13 at 7am JST on YouTube and Twitch, and will be broadcast in English with Japanese subtitles also available.

What the Fans Expect from the Upcoming PlayStation State of Play?

Most of the fans are waiting for some sort of announcement on the next game in the popular God of War Series. While some others are looking forward to a Ghost of Yotei DLC reveal. Fans have some big expectations from the February PlayStation State of Play Events and the most expected reveals include 2.5D GoW Metroidvania, Saros new trailer, Ghost of Yotei DLC reveal, More details on the new Horizon game, and Marathon gameplay. There are also some expectations on an announcement on Red Dead Redemption 2 Enhanced Version for PS5.

An interesting post on ‘X’ by the user ‘NikTek’, reveals some wild expectations for the State of Play Event, and this includes, Wolverine Trailer 2, Devil May Cry 6 Reveal, Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 3 and Pre-Orders, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake 2, The Last of Us Part 2 Remaster Remake, Bloodborne 2 Reveal, Stellar Blade 2 Trailer, Infamous: Third Son, Marvel Spider-Man 3 reveal, Bloodborne PC Port reveal and remaster, Concord re-release reveal, Concord 2 Trailer, and Concord 3 roadmap and universe expansion.

State of Play Event focuses on bringing what’s next for the PlayStation players to the forefront. No wonder the players are excited to know what’s coming next on their PlayStation console and eventually find out whether they are getting something what they have really been waiting for.

