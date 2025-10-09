PS5 Horror Fest 2025: 5 Terrifying Games You Can’t Miss This Halloween

Want to scream? Play these PS5 horror games to haunt your nights and fill your PS5 libraries.

Halloween is coming, and chills are coming. Unannounced, the PS5 is turning out to be a horror machine, with amazing graphics, 3D audio, and haptic feedback so immersive, you’ll feel the creaks, breaths, and growls during the show. PS5 games are redefining fear in 2025 from psychological thrillers to survival horrors. Whether you want linear cinematic storytelling or pure terror in action, these five spine-chilling games will keep you from sleeping tonight.

Keep your DualSense controller handy, turn off the lights, and let’s look at the top 5 PS5 horror games that will scare the hell out of you...at Indian prices.

Top 5 Horror Games

1. Resident Evil 4 Remake - Rs. 2,069

This modern Capcom remake turns an all-time classic into a funhouse of nightmares. Leon Kennedy's rescue mission in a creepy European village is so much better with PS5 lighting, extra texture detail, and sound curation. Every updated corridor means clever enemy placement, collectibles at the right time, and updated damage on personal space invasion. Smarter enemies, tighter gunplay than RE5, and broader atmospheric creep make for an all-out fear fest. This isn’t just an improvement over an existing game but delivers on the early tagline of "the best part of survival horror."

2. Alan Wake 2 – Rs 4,396

Alan Wake 2 is story-driven horror with cinematic fear. Remedy Entertainment delivers a creepy narrative that blurs the lines between reality and imagination. The Pacific Northwest, creepy soundtrack, and psychological twists will keep you guessing. Two protagonists, Alan and Saga, will make you feel like reality is shifting under your feet. This is storytelling horror at its best and one of 2025’s must-plays.

3. Dead Space (Remake) – Rs 4,499

Isaac Clarke’s return to the abandoned USG Ishimura is pure sci-fi horror. The Dead Space remake makes every terrifying detail more terrifying with next-gen visuals and sound. Flickering lights, narrow corridors, and grotesque enemies will make every step a risk. The new “Peeling System” makes dismembering alien horrors in real time bone-chilling. Few games capture fear as well as this one.

4. The Quarry – Rs 3,999

A group of teens, one long summer night, and choices that decide who lives or dies. The Quarry feels like a movie you control. Developed by Supermassive Games, the creators of Until Dawn, it has multiple endings and cinematic visuals. Every choice you make determines the outcome. This is perfect for gamers who love narrative-driven games with suspense, jump scares, and moral panic.

5. Silent Hill 2 Remake – Rs 4,489

Konami’s Silent Hill 2 Remake reboots one of the scariest games of all time. You play as James Sunderland, a guy who can barely hold it together, who has gone to the foggy town to find his wife, who he thinks has died. From there your journey down the rabbit hole of grief, guilt, and psychological horror begins. The Unreal Engine 5 visuals and the soundtrack will make you feel like you’re watching a movie. Not many games can do that.

Final Checkpoint: Which Fear Will You Face First?

The 2025 PS5 horror lineup shows fear has taken a new form. These games aren’t about monsters or blood and gore. These are about emotion and storytelling. Whether through some intense survival moments or psychological unraveling, expect each game to break you.

So this Halloween skip the candy and dismiss your fear. Plug in your controller, put on your headset, and let your PS5 show you what fear feels like.

