Asus ROG Xbox Ally Series Launches in India with AI Power and Xbox Features

Asus brings console-grade gaming to handheld form with the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X. Both devices combine AMD’s latest AI-ready chips, high-refresh displays, and Xbox Game Pass support for gamers who want serious performance anywhere.

Advertisment

A New Era of Handheld Gaming Starts Now

The Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) division has officially launched the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X in India. Created in collaboration with Microsoft Xbox, the handhelds aim to redefine portable gaming by blending PC versatility with console-style convenience. Pre-orders opened on October 7 at 14:00 and continue until October 16, with retail availability beginning that evening. The ROG Xbox Ally starts at Rs 69,990, while the more advanced ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at Rs 1,14,990.

AI Performance in Your Hands

The ROG Xbox Ally X runs on the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor with a built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that enhances performance through real-time AI optimization. It is paired with 24 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1 TB PCIe SSD storage, and an 80 Wh battery designed for longer gaming sessions.

The standard ROG Xbox Ally uses the Ryzen Z2 A processor and includes 16 GB RAM, 512 GB storage, and a 60 Wh battery, balancing power and portability. Both handhelds feature a 7-inch Full HD 120 Hz IPS display with AMD FreeSync Premium and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The display supports fluid gameplay and clear visuals, even in fast-paced titles.

Advertisment

Xbox Integration Built for Real Gamers

The Xbox collaboration goes beyond branding. The new handhelds include Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Cloud Gaming, letting users access hundreds of games instantly. The devices use a custom Xbox user interface optimized for handheld controls and full Windows 11 Home support for PC gaming.

Arnold Su, Vice President of Consumer and Gaming PC at Asus India, said, “With the ROG Xbox Ally series, we are putting next-generation computing into the hands of gamers. Built for those who dare, the Ally lineup lets players experience top performance anywhere without compromise.”

Exclusive Rewards for Early Buyers

Gamers who pre-order by October 16 can unlock limited-time rewards. These include a 1-year Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a ROG Slash Sling Bag worth up to Rs 16,947, and an entry-level pre-order token priced at Rs 499 for the Ally X and Rs 1,499 for the Ally. Pre-orders are available through ASUS eShop, Amazon, Vijay Sales, and ASUS Exclusive Stores. Buyers can redeem bundled offers on asuspromo.in within 20 days of purchase.

Advertisment

Built for Performance, Not Compromise

The ROG Xbox Ally X weighs 715 grams, while the ROG Xbox Ally comes in slightly lighter at 670 grams. Both adopt design elements inspired by the Xbox Wireless Controller, including contoured grips, Hall Effect triggers, customizable buttons, and HD haptics for immersive feedback. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB4 with DisplayPort 2.1. These specifications make the Ally series one of the most advanced portable gaming systems currently available in India.

A Premium Play for India’s Gaming Elite

At more than Rs 1 lakh for the flagship version, the ROG Xbox Ally X enters the high-end gaming space. Yet its combination of AI processing, Windows compatibility, and Xbox integration sets it apart from other handhelds.

Industry observers expect Asus to attract professional gamers, streamers, and tech enthusiasts who value flexibility and raw performance over affordability. The devices mark a new chapter for handheld gaming in India, where mobility and power finally share the same screen.

Advertisment

More For You

Asus V400 AiO V470VA review: Core i7 speed meets sleek all in one design

ASUS V500 Mini Tower review: The compact workhorse for real tasks

ASUS Vivobook S14 and Vivobook 14 bring AMD AI PCs to students and creators in India

Asus ROG vs Lenovo Legion vs Acer Predator vs HP Omen The Shocking 2025 Showdown