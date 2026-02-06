RDR2 Next Gen Upgrade Reportedly Launching in 2026 —Could It Beat GTA 6 to Launch?

GTA 6 release is now confirmed for November 2026, and after their February earnings call Take two has also confirmed that marketing for GTA 6 will start in Summer. Hype for GTA 6 is real high right now and the fans are looking forward to play the game on their console. However, another much-awaited release reported for 2026 is Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen Upgrade. This upgrade is not yet officially announced by Rockstar Games, but there have been strong rumors on its development and launch in 2026 from various known insiders. Recently, a user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ has posted on ‘X’, “Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS5, Xbox Series and Switch 2 is reportedly coming this year, despite rumors that it could be delayed until late 2027, according to a reliable source.” Now, here we really have to look into the reliability factor of these various known sources.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen Update Release Rumors- Is it Really Coming Before GTA 6?

There is a tussle happening on a popular gaming chat forum xcancel.com between two known insiders, NateTheHate and Kiwi Talkz on the fate of RDR2 Next-Gen Release. Just sometime back, on the same chat forum Kiwi Talkz had stated that “If I had to guess based on the limited info I know, I think they originally planned to release it earlier but because timelines changed with GTA 6 it massively delayed it. I personally don't think you’ll see it now till late 2027”. He had predicted a 2027 release for Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen Upgrade based on changing release timelines for GTA 6.

His assumption was based on the fact that Rockstar Games would not make a mistake of launching anything closer to GTA 6 launch, as any such launch would be overshadowed by the grand aura of the game. Also, Rockstar Games has released an upgraded version of Red Dead Redemption for mobile devices in December 2025 only, and releasing any other upgrade similar to that would impact the market share of the earlier release.

However, the most recent update on Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen upgrade launch comes from another known leaker NateTheHate2, who says that the upgrade would launch in 2026 only. But here we need to consider, whether Red Dead Redemption 2 Next Gen Upgrade launch before GTA 6 in 2026? GTA 6 release is confirmed for November 19, 2026, and Rockstar Games will now not release anything between October to December, as it will be very close to GTA 6 launch. If at all Red Dead Redemption Next-Gen Update 2026 release rumors are true, then the release will happen before October 2026. This is real close, and right now we don’t even have any official confirmation from Rockstar Games on any such development. But anything can happen with Rockstar Games, and may be a surprise release is planned for Red Dead Redemption Next- Gen Upgrade in 2026.

How the Rumors for Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen Upgrade Release Started?

Red Dead Redemption Gen 9 Update was mentioned long back in 2023 in Xbox leaked documents, and this is what that had raised the hopes for the next-gen upgrade. However, there was no official confirmation from Rockstar Games on Red Dead Redemption Next-Gen update and it is not clear whether they had started working on its development or not. But in 2025, Rockstar Games released an improved version of the game Red Dead Redemption, and now the fans believe that a similar upgrade would be launched for the popular game Red Dead Redemption 2 also.

Earlier leaks on RDR2 Next Gen Upgrade revealed that the new version of Red Dead Redemption 2 is supposed to bring new graphics, new features, haptic feedback, and the much-awaited 60fps to the consoles. But there is no such official confirmation from Rockstar games on RDR2 Next-Gen and there is still doubt over the fact that the upgrade will release close to Rockstar’s most ambitious game, GTA 6.

