iQOO Z10 Turbo+: The ultimate 144Hz Valorant mobile phone is here

In August 2025, iQOO will disrupt mobile gaming by launching the iQOO Z10 Turbo+, which is one of the first smartphones to officially enable 144 Hz high frame rate mode in Valorant: Primal (the long-awaited Valorant Mobile). Unveiled in advance of its August 7 launch, the Z10 Turbo+ rightfully targets mobile gamers seeking the closest experience to competitive gaming. Read further to know about the iQOO Z10 Turbo+, the Valorant mobile phone.

Advertisment

Why does 144Hz support matter in Valorant Mobile?

Frame rate is a deal-breaker in the rapid-fire gameplay of such games as Valorant if the game is being played on mobile. The iQOO Z10 Turbo+ with a 144Hz mode can deliver not only visually smooth gameplay, but also one additional advantage in response-based situations. Still, the game should be officially released with global availability as Valorant: Primal on August 19, and it should offer visuals and dynamics that are just as close as those of its PC equivalent, yet, with hardware that is now able to support such a level.

iQOO Z10 Turbo+: Power and features that impress

The Z10 Turbo+ is built for endurance and speed. The phone will be running an advanced MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor allowing the phone to deliver lag-free superfast graphics processing. Its 8,000mAh battery is highly noticeable as it can last up to 20 hours of heavy gaming and 22.2 hours of video playback. Only a 9-minute charge is required to play over 2.5 hours of MOBA gameplay- perfect in both marathon or on the go match plays.

Using an OLED screen, the device is a flat panel with a maximum 2000 nits of brightness that ensures visibility in any condition. Its classic minimalist rear panel has colors of Cloud white, Desert, and Polar grey-a perfect combination of style and functional design.

What Valorant mobile players can expect?

Those who leap aboard Valorant Mobile will find that it provides highly responsive controls, quicker input detection, and minimal motion blur in every in-game element on their iQOO Z10 Turbo+. Such feature fluidity may benefit reaction rates, accuracy and in general the gaming experience, essential in casual mode as well as on a tournament level.

What else is to launch with the Z10 Turbo+?

Along with the smartphone, iQOO is also launching active noise cancellation TWS Air 3 Pro earphones with a lightweight design and design; a 10,000 mAh fast-charging power bank. These accessories will be selling in China initially but their release will complement the Z10 Turbo+ as a complete gaming ecosystem.

Conclusion

The iQOO Turbo+ Z10 features 144Hz support in Valorant Mobile, an incredibly powerful battery, and a flagship-level chipset, and its potential to lead the current trend of powerful gaming smartphones is very high. This device will make a thrilling and future-proof purchase when it comes to mobile gamers, more so those seeking to master Valorant.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.