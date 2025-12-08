Sleepy Mites Shake Up Clash of Clans in Meltdown Mayhem

Clash of Clans has launched its latest Meltdown Mayhem Medal event, introducing Sleepy Mites that appear when players destroy Gold Storages. The mechanic adds a small but noticeable twist to farming raids and arrives as players continue progressing through the era of Town Hall 18.

Advertisment

A fresh wrinkle for familiar raids

Supercell released a video on X, showing how destroying a Gold Storage results in the spawning of Sleepy Mites and the creation of a small poison-style cloud that causes minimal area of effect damage around the Gold Storage. When raiding gold storages quickly, it could be difficult to account for this change. The mechanics of this event are simple.

The Meltdown Mayhem Medal Event is here with a gameplay twist!

Sleepy Mites are hiding inside Gold Storages, surrounding them with a damaging fiery aura. 🔥 Can you grab them without getting burned? #Clashmaspic.twitter.com/VjdmAp7jlm — Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) December 8, 2025

Players must raid Gold Storages like normal, collect the Sleepy Mites when they are created, and accumulate them to receive rewards throughout the event. Even though there is not a significant amount of area damage, it will influence how players choose to place troops on the battlefield and place Gold Storages in relation to their bases.

Advertisment

What We Know So Far

Looking at the event summaries and the reveal clip, here's what we're pretty sure is real:

When gold storages get destroyed, Sleepy Mites get released.

Those releases create a small cloud of poison that damages anything in the surrounding area.

To progress through the Meltdown Mayhem reward track, you need to collect Sleepy Mites.

One thing Supercell hasn't told us is exactly how much damage this poison cloud does, so players are getting a lot of that info from just trying it out.

Advertisment

Players Are Diving In and Testing the Waters

As soon as the event went live, people started figuring out how much of an impact this poison cloud has on their troops. Most players agree the damage is pretty light, and it's more of an extra little thing to keep in mind when laying out a base, rather than some huge threat. It's still got people talking, though, about the most efficient ways to farm stuff, when to take risks, and what kind of troops are most resilient.

You can already see people posting short clips of gameplay and early guides and comparing it to previous medal events.

A Nice Timed Update between TH18 Rolls Out

Meltdown Mayhem just so happened to drop right in the middle of the Town Hall 18 update, which is bringing new building levels, stronger defenses, and all that. Because a lot of players are still busy collecting resources for TH18, the gold storage tie-in is a nice little challenge that's not going to mess up your raid game.

Advertisment

The way it adds a bit more depth without messing up your existing routine is pretty great.

Clash of Clans Is Still Keeping It Going

It's crazy to think it's been over 10 years since Clash of Clans first came out, and yet here we are with new updates, new seasonal content, and new event types like Meltdown Mayhem. With TH18 only just hitting, and medal events offering decent loot, the game is still on the move and still very active.

More For You

Town Hall 18 One Week Later: How Clash of Clans’ Biggest Update Is Changing the Game

Advertisment

Clash of Clans Town Hall 18 wishlist: New mechanics, fairer economy, smarter meta

Clash of Clans Clashoween 2025: Brings the Cosmic Curse This Halloween

Clash of Clans unveils Clash Fest 2025 with new RPG-inspired twist

Clash of Clans Season Extended: More Time to Upgrade and Dominate