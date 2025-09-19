Sony Announces PS5 Slim Festive Sale-Get the Console at Rs. 5000 Discount

Sony PlayStation 5 is a popular console, and the prices of the console have been hiked in various regions, including the most recent hike in the US. PS5 console lets you play all the PlayStation AAA games with features like Ray Tracing and Haptic Feedback. Most important is Sony PlayStation’s collection of games like God of War Series that adds the real charm to the console. Earlier most of the players used to wait for some time before purchasing a new console, as the prices of the consoles usually used to go down with changes in technology. Now, it looks like that the prices of the consoles are on a rising trend, and this festive season is the only way out to get some deals on video games consoles and games. Recently, Sony has announced a discount of Rs. 5000 on the PS5 slim console and the sale will stay for a limited time.

Sony PS5 Slim Discount Details

PS5 Slim has two variants, PS5 and the PS5 Digital, and the console is up to 30% smaller and 24% lighter than the original PS5 console. The Standard Edition console also features a detachable Blu-ray drive and it supports horizontal and vertical stands which are sold separately. The festive offer announced by Sony is for the PS5 Console (CFI-2008A01X) and PS5 Digital Edition (CFI-2008B01X). The duration of the sale is from September 22, 2025 to October19, 2025, or till the stocks are available.

The discount is available across authorized online and offline retailers, including Amazon.in, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, Croma, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. Players need to hurry up and make the purchase as it’s a limited time offer from the company. This is your only opportunity to get the PS5 Slim console on discount before the next holiday season starts.

