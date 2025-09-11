Rockstar Games is Silent, but GTA 6 Could be Delayed to Fall 2026, Says Insider

GTA 6 was earlier set to release in the fall of 2025, but in early May this year, Rockstar Games delayed the game to May 2026. GTA 6 is now all set to release on May 2026 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. After the delay announcement Rockstar Games quietly dropped GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the game, which delighted the fans again. GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots introduced Jason the male protagonist of the game along with some new locations that would be there on GTA 6 map. These new marketing materials kept the fan busy for a long time, as the fans kept analyzing the new trailer and the screenshots for extracting further details on the game.

Now, Rockstar Games has again been silent for a pretty long time and this has fueled some new rumors on further delay in the release of GTA 6. The fans are waiting for GTA 6 trailer 3 or a gameplay trailer, but if they get nothing in this holiday season, then the rumors will become stronger with time. However, some of the fans have an opinion that once Rockstar Games comes out with a specific date, they tend to stick to it.

GTA 6 Could be Delayed to Fall 2026- Insider’s Views

Rockstar Games has officially not revealed anything on GTA 6 delay, but Tom Henderson, a reliable insider has a viewpoint that GTA 6 might be delayed to fall 2026. He has revealed this in Episode 29 of his Insider Gaming Weekly Podcast. He has expressed skepticism and has stated that a fall 2026 release window for GTA 6 better aligns with the holiday sales objectives for the game. While, Rockstar Games delayed GTA 6 to May 26, 2026, by stating that the game was still not perfect for a fall 2025 launch, Tom Henderson believes that May 2026 is just a target set by Rockstar Games. He has revealed concerns on pre-loading logistics, server strain, and the challenges faced by recent game launches, as some of the major reasons for a delay in release. He has laid stress on the part that without any further confirmation from Rockstar Games, May 2026 release for GTA 6 remains a little uncertain.

According to him, Rockstar’s updates in the coming months would be critical in shaping the narrative surrounding this highly anticipated title. Rockstar Games has still not disclosed any information on the price, pre-orders or the gameplay of GTA 6, and this is what is worrying the fans.

GTA 6 release right now is confirmed for May 2026, and any delay rumors are just an opinion from the experts or insiders. GTA 6 fans should only trust what Rockstar Games announces officially, as any delay in the release of the game would be a proper official announcement coming from the company's side.

