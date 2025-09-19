GTA 6 is Still Targeting a May 2026 Release, Says Take Two CEO

GTA 6 release delay rumors have become louder than ever and the main reason behind them is Rockstar’s silence over the game. Earlier in May this year, Rockstar Games announced a delay in the release of GTA 6 from fall 2025 to May 2026, after maintaining a long stretch of silence. Later, they quietly dropped GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the game. Recently, GTA 6 release delay rumors became stronger with Tom Henderson pointing out that May 2026 is just a target set by Rockstar Games, as according to him GTA 6 will not release before October 2026. Now, in “Take-Two Interactive Software Inc’s 2025 Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting”, Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games has reiterated that GTA 6 is still targeting a May 2026 window. This should come as a relief to the fans who really want the game to release on the officially announced date.

GTA 6 Release on May 26, 2026- Take-Two Confirms

Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stated in the meeting with the shareholders that “As we bring our exciting lineup to market, including Grand Theft Auto 6 in Fiscal 2027, we expect to achieve record levels of Net Bookings that will establish a new baseline for our business and set us on a path of enhanced profitability.” This reveals the commitment of the company to release GTA 6 on time in May 2026. A user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ has posted on ‘X’, “Take-Two says GTA 6 is still targeting May 26, 2026 and that Rockstar “will share more details in the future.” More details in the future here could refer to release date confirmation, GTA 6 trailer 3 or a gameplay trailer that would help the fans to dive further into the details on the game. Take-Two’s next earnings call is scheduled to happen in November 2025, and this is when the fans are now expecting Rockstar Games to come out with some more details or a major announcement on GTA 6.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

Take-Two says GTA 6 is still targeting May 26, 2026 and that Rockstar “will share more details in the future.” pic.twitter.com/J3XuWoJeaA — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) September 18, 2025

What to Expect from the Next Financial Earnings Call?

Next financial earnings call for Take-Two Interactive is scheduled for November 2025, and this is where Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick reviews the success of Rockstar Games’ titles. GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 have been a huge success and Take-Two has shared that Grand Theft Auto games have contributed 12.6% to their net revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. Next earnings call could bring some major announcement on GTA 6 release date confirmation for May 2026 or the fans could get a glimpse of a new GTA 6 trailer. Most of the fans expect that for GTA 6 to release in May 2026, extensive marketing efforts should start either now or in the holiday season. Rockstar Games should release more marketing materials for the fans and this includes a new trailer for Jason and Lucia and a gameplay trailer.

Rockstar’s silence has made some of the fans doubtful that the game will release in May 2026. Earlier also Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick had confirmed the fall 2025 window for the game, but it still got delayed. The fans think it is just another false promise and the trust will only come back when Rockstar Games breaks the silence and comes out with some updates on the game.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Leaks Reveal New Potential Websites Registered by Rockstar Games

Apple Event in Vice City Before GTA 6-Is GTA 6 Coming to macOS and iOS?

GTA 6 Rumors Reveal 179 Main Story Missions and 67% Enterable Buildings

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android