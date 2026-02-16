Sony’s Surprise Launch God of War Sons of Sparta Faces Backlash Over False Promotion

PlayStation State of Play on February 12 was immensely successful, as it revealed some much-awaited gameplay trailers along with some surprise announcements on an upcoming new God of War Game. The biggest surprise for the fans came in the form of the immediate launch of the game God of War Sons of Sparta. The game is a retro-inspired 2D action platformer, and has been developed by Mega Cat Studios. The Standard Edition of God of War Sons of Sparta is available for PS5 players for Rs. 2497, and the game follows the story of the popular hero, Kratos, but here Kratos is a young Spartan. The story is set in a time before Kratos was neither a God nor a father.

God of War Sons of Sparta- Was the Promotion for the Game Tricky?

Playing a game from the popular God of War franchise sounds almost fantastic, but the players have discovered a catch, and now some of them are asking for a refund for their purchase. The players have discovered that the local 2-player co-op for the game isn’t available at launch and only unlocks after finishing the campaign. Fans are know calling it misleading advertising and demanding refunds, one of the fans has posted on ‘X’, “I feel cheated, and I want a refund.”

But some fans say that Sony never advertised God of War Sons of Sparta as a co-op game, and the co-op could always only be unclocked after you had completed the main story.

However, all fans don’t feel cheated, and most of them are praising the art, soundtrack, and voice work by TC Carson and Antony Del Rio.

The game features Kratos and his brother Deimos, and reveals an untold chapter in Kratos’ journey which is set during their harsh years of Spartan training. The two brothers have been trained extensively to become Spartan soldiers for whom duty and honour is supreme. Their adventurous journey begins, when a fellow cadet goes missing. Kratos and Deimos promise to find him and embark on an adventure that will put their training and Spartan spirit to the test.

God of War Sons of Sparta takes you to ancient Greece, where you can run, leap and climb your way across gorgeous levels full of secrets to be uncovered, puzzles to solve and enemies to fight. The game features tight combat, exploration, and DualSense features, and the players reveal that it only gets better with gameplay plus combos and story. As the game progresses its difficulty level picks up and that is an interesting, yet challenging feature to have in a game.

In the game Kratos’ spear and shield can each be enhanced and adapted using different attachments. Each attachment comes with its own upgrade path, so you get to tailor your build to empower whichever playstyle you enjoy. Kratos also has access to three primary skill trees where he can learn new abilities to improve his offensive, defensive, and movement kits.

Apart from the false advertising claims, where the players seem to be asking for a refund, God of War Sons of Sparta is being regarded as a huge success. The game has a slow start, but for players who get through the first few hours, the game offers intense combat and a captivating storyline. Most of the players would love to enjoy the game, as the story progresses, and that is what God of War games are known for.

