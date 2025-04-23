Steel Seed is here and it’s deadly cool — stealth, drones, and chaos await on PC and consoles

Killer bots, parkour runs, and drone-powered puzzle solving set the stage for one of 2025’s most gripping stealth-action games

A post-human world. A human cause. A game worth your time.

The Steel Seed has hatched, a bit late. Storm in a Teacup and ESDigital Games released Steel Seed on April 22, 2025—a cyberpunk stealth-action adventure on PC (Steam/Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. You can grab the game now at about 15% off and with a Deluxe Edition if you want more than just the game.

Steel Seed has a lot to offer. A tight narrative around survival, stealth, and planning in a post-human world run by machines. If that sounds like your kind of adventure, don’t wait years to get to play Steel Seed yourself.

Sneak. Strike. Survive.

In Steel Seed you are Zoe, one of the last humans, infiltrating a high-security underground facility after the surface world is no longer habitable. KOBY is Zoe’s AI-driven drone, not your conventional companion. Trust me, KOBY is the ultimate stealth companion; KOBY can be a distraction, a problem solver, and a combat aid all in the body of an intelligent flying drone.

From fluid parkour to satisfying stealth takeouts, Steel Seed is a genre-bender. Players can sneak in the shadows, launch quick attacks, or use 40+ upgradable skills across three ability trees to find their perfect playstyle. Whether you like to ghost past enemies or take them out one by one, there’s room for both.

Looks that kill

Powered by Unreal Engine, Steel Seed’s visuals are a real showstopper. Metallic corridors are dripping with atmosphere. Bio-domes are creepy. The facility feels alive, hostile, and beautiful. As Zoe moves through collapsing ruins and digital traps, the cinematics make every step count.

It’s an aesthetic cousin to games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33—an upcoming RPG with amazing visuals—but Steel Seed swaps turn-based combat for real-time action and stealth.

More than metal: A story with heart

The emotional core of Steel Seed is the bond between Zoe and KOBY. She’s resourceful but hurt. He’s logical but loyal. Their relationship is the narrative, written by BAFTA-winning writer Martin Korda.

The story explores the lines between human will and artificial control. Some beats may feel familiar, but the voice acting, pacing, and worldbuilding bring life to familiar sci-fi themes.

Why Steel Seed matters in 2025

In a year full of big hitters, Steel Seed goes quiet and then hits hard. Here’s why it stands out:

Stealth-action hybrid : Seamless sneaking, fighting, and movement keep you on your toes.

Drone gameplay : KOBY turns puzzles and combat into team play.

Customization options : Tailor your loadout and abilities to your playstyle.

Cinematic design : Every corridor and camera angle is designed to tell a story.

Cross-platform: Available digitally on all platforms, physical edition for PS5 out May 23.

Are you ready to step into the shadows?

Steel Seed is now available to buy at a launch price that also has an even better 15% discount on top. The Deluxe Edition includes:

• A digital soundtrack of 15 tracks by Andrea Remini

• A digital artbook

• Two exclusive outfits

• 23 HD Wallpapers

Available digitally throughout the world and physically for PS5 on May 23.

🎮 Wishlist it, play it, talk about it.

Whether you are a true stealth-action lover or you are just tired of loud shooters, Steel Seed should be on your radar.

Experience one of 2025’s most atmospheric games and find out what’s left when humanity hands over the keys to the machines.

