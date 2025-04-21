PS5 Pro vs Xbox Series X: Ultimate Console Showdown for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Which next-gen beast will take you on the most trippy journey?

Tired of waiting for GTA 6 well never mind cause Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is unleashing its surreal vessel on your screen in Fall 2025, one choice looms: which platform will give you the most immersive and artistically beautiful experience for the lowest total cost?

PS5 or Xbox Series X? This is no ordinary RPG. With ray tracing, AI-aware emotional landscapes, and painterly lighting, it’s safe to say this game will push hardware to its limit and probably beyond, and your platform choice will also determine if you get to have a dreamlike journey or not.

→ Let’s dive in.

PS5 Pro vs Xbox Series X : Specs That Cast the First Spell

Feature PS5 Pro Xbox Series X CPU AMD Zen 2 (up to 3.5 GHz) AMD Zen 2 (up to 3.8 GHz) GPU RDNA 3, ~16.7 TFLOPs, advanced ray tracing RDNA 2, 12.15 TFLOPs RAM 16GB GDDR6 + 2GB system RAM 16GB GDDR6 Storage 2TB custom NVMe SSD 1TB custom NVMe SSD Performance Modes Supports 4K @ 60fps via AI upscaling (PSSR) 4K @ 60fps support with optional fidelity mode

PS5 Pro has the best overall performance with its GPU power and AI-based side scaling with Sony's new PSSR technology, which can provide higher-quality visuals and upscaling with no performance hit, especially in higher-density magical worlds.

has the best overall performance with its GPU power and AI-based side scaling with Sony’s new PSSR technology, which can provide higher-quality visuals and upscaling with no performance hit, especially in higher-density magical worlds. Xbox Series X has a slightly faster CPU and smooth performance across a few of today’s AAA titles. Specifically, it’s a workhorse—fast, efficient, and focused on delivering the most FPS and performance.

Seeing the Unseen: Visuals That Hit Different

Ray tracing, frame rates, and who nails the painterly vibe

Both consoles will have performance and fidelity modes, but here’s where the PS5 Pro flexes: it balances 4K and 60 fps better, especially in scenes with lots of light and movement.

Ray tracing is where this matters most. The PS5 Pro reportedly renders ray-traced lighting and shadows 3x faster than the standard PS5. That means more realistic reflections, light play, and depth—perfect for Expedition 33’s otherworldly environments.

Xbox Series X does ray tracing too, but you’ll need to toggle between visual fidelity and performance more often.

Feel the Fantasy: Controller Tech That Pulls You In

Where immersion becomes instinct

When it comes to feel, Sony’s DualSense controller has the edge. Haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and directional sound cues make the action more tangible. From spellcasting to sudden rainstorms, you feel it all.

The Xbox controller is solid and familiar but lacks that extra sensory feedback on the PS5 Pro. For a game that’s equal parts emotional and artistic, that extra feedback on PS5 Pro can make all the difference.

PS 5 Pro

Game Worlds and Ecosystems Collide

Game Pass or exclusive perks—what’s in your corner?

Xbox Game Pass is a big win—tons of games, cloud saves, backward compatibility, and great value if you already subscribe. If Expedition 33 hits Game Pass (still unconfirmed), it's a no-brainer.

is a big win—tons of games, cloud saves, backward compatibility, and great value if you already subscribe. If Expedition 33 hits Game Pass (still unconfirmed), it’s a no-brainer. PS Plus Premium is growing fast, and there are rumors of timed exclusives or early content for Expedition 33, especially with how well it fits the PlayStation aesthetic.

The Choice Is Yours: Which Console Wins This Quest?

PlayStation for precision or Xbox for power?

You should go with PS5 Pro if:

You want richer visuals, smoother upscaling, and immersive controller feedback.

You prioritize cinematic experiences and visual storytelling.

You’re already invested in Sony’s ecosystem and exclusives.

You should go with Xbox Series X if:

You value raw performance, quick load times, and consistent output.

You’re locked into Game Pass and want max value from your library.

You’re fine with toggling visuals for better frame rates.

Xbox X Series

One World, Two Ways to Play

The PS5 Pro is for players who really want to feel and appreciate every detail of every gameplay moment, every pixel—every flicker of light, every drop of rain, every emotional journey of the game you play.

The Xbox Series X is for players who want a clean player experience, at-a-glance access to loads of big action games, and a clear sense of what to expect across the genre.

Art or Arsenal—Pick Your Player

Clare Obscur: Expedition 33 will be great on either machine, but you can bet the PS5 Pro will be a sensory experience like cinema. And if you like immersive, sensuous gameplay experiences, that would be your dream machine.

But if performance, consistency, and value are your stars, the Xbox Series X delivers on all that and more. It won’t let you down, and it will deliver to expectation; it’s a beast.

So, is it about dreaming of a painting or running a digital tank? Pick your console and get your head in the game to enter the shadows where beauty and chaos blur. Choose so you can get on with it!

