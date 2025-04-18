Free Games Alert: Epic’s giving away Botanicula & Firestone RPG—yours to keep!

This week’s zero-cost titles offer a perfect mix of indie art and hands-off strategy gameplay.

Looking for free PC games this week? Epic Games Store has two great ones—one indie art game and one laid-back strategy game. From April 17 to April 24, you can get Botanicula, an indie adventure, and Firestone Online Idle RPG, a fantasy strategy game that plays while you relax. No credit cards or subscriptions required—just a few clicks and they’re yours.

🎮 Free Games on Epic Games Store This Week

Epic’s weekly freebies are loved by gamers on a budget, and this week is no different. From slow exploration to leveling up heroes with ease, here’s what you can grab:

🌱 Botanicula: A Nature Adventure

Genre: Point-and-click adventure

Point-and-click adventure Developer: Amanita Design

Amanita Design Why play it: Dreamy looks, funny characters, chill vibes

First released in 2012, Botanicula is still a hidden gem. You guide five strange plant beings trying to save their tree from dark bugs. No text or voice acting—just art, music, and puzzles.

Perfect for players who love indie games with style, Botanicula is like a nature-themed fever dream, ideal for late-night gaming or creative minds who like to vibe instead of fight.

⚔️ Firestone Online Idle RPG: Strategy That Plays Itself

Genre: Idle RPG, Strategy

Idle RPG, Strategy Developer: Holyday Studios

Holyday Studios Why play it: Tactical upgrades, hero squads, and zero pressure

In Firestone, you assemble a team of fantasy heroes and set them loose on waves of enemies. While you sleep, work, or scroll through memes, your heroes grind and collect loot in real time.

With gear upgrades, skill trees, and team management, it has just enough depth to keep strategy fans hooked—but without the stress of always being online. Perfect for Indian gamers who want something fun that doesn’t demand all-day attention.

🆓 How to Claim the Free Games

Here’s how to grab both titles before they’re gone:

Visit the Epic Games Store. Log into your free account (or create one). Go to the Free Games section. Hit “Get” on each title—it’s like buying, but for ₹0. Once claimed, they’re yours forever.

⏰ Offer ends April 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET, so don’t wait too long!

Why is this important for Gen Z and casual gamers?

Both are low stakes and fun. Want to explore a hand-drawn forest or just auto-win? You get great gameplay for 0 rupees. They also run on your average PC, so they’re good for college laptops or a basic gaming rig.

And both are free right now, so it’s the perfect time to try something new!

Download Now, Play Later

So are you ready to get gaming this week with Botanicula via Epic and Firestone Online Idle RPG? Enjoy those small games and enjoy your strategy. Need a push? Enjoy tons of free.

→ Jump in, grab your win, and onto the next. Best of all! Free!

