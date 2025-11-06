SURI: The Seventh Note – India’s rhythm of change hits PlayStation and PC

When rhythm butts up against bravery and technology gets tangled up with storytelling, you end up with a game that does more than just play; it actually breaks out into song. Bengaluru-based game developers at Tathvamasi Studios are planning to push the boundaries with SURI: The Seventh Note, a rhythm action game that's going to bring Indian flair to the world's biggest gaming platforms, the PlayStation 5 and PC.

The island where music lives

Things get underway with Suri, a pretty mysterious island where music isn't just art; it's the very lifeblood of the place. Every living thing, every little breeze of wind, and every droplet of water is full of music. Or so it is. The problem is, the rhythm that used to hold the whole island together is now all torn apart.

You play as Ajira, a plucky girl racing against time to save her mum, who's fallen victim to some kind of nasty affliction. And the only way to sort her out is to track down that mythical fruit that only blooms in the very heart of the island, and it's now trapped in these dark, dissonant rhythms. Sounds a bit like poetry, huh? It is. But don't let the pretty words fool you; this game is no fairy-tale adventure. It's a full-on rhythm action platformer where every step you take, every punch you throw, and every beat of your heart is a dance with the music.

A rhythm that you can perceive

“You hear rhythm, you see rhythm, you feel rhythm.”

That is how Glen Martin, CEO and Game Director at Tathvamasi Studios, describes SURI: The Seventh Note’s heartbeat. And he’s not joking.

The studio's custom-built Rhythm Haptics Engine turns every layer of music into a tangible output. On the PS5’s DualSense controller, every melody hums through your hands. A soothing tune? A gentle vibration. A jarring downbeat? A sharp thud that hits you in the gut.

It isn’t feedback; it is storytelling through experience. This, Martin explains, was only possible because of technology at Sony and the PS5. “The DualSense allows us to make rhythm something you can feel,” he explains. “It’s our approach at differentiation with sound and motion combined into one continuum.”

For players on PC, adaptive feedback telling cues and visual rhythm cues ensure no player loses the beat. But on PS5? It feels almost..... symphonious!

Game mechanics: rhythm meets motion

The gameplay trailer shows that SURI is not just about hitting notes; it’s also about being in time with the world itself. The island itself beats to the soundtrack; the world adapts and changes with the music. Platforms rise and fall to the beat, paths open when Ajira hits the beat, and enemies attack on a musical cue. Combat is choreography. Players attack and dodge on the beat; every fight is a fight in rhythm. Success is about listening and reflexes; each layer of the combat system is a mix of percussion and melody to test your rhythmic sense.

The world is reactively dynamic. When Ajira brings color back to an area that was corrupted, the sound changes from harsh distorted tones to a soothing soundscape of harmonious sounds. Puzzles require you to revisit melodies and match rhythms to build bridges, open gates, or wake up dormant instruments hidden throughout Suri. The trailer even shows boss fights that deliver entire musical compositions. Big enemies create sonic waves that disrupt the island’s tempo, and Ajira must time her attacks perfectly to respond. Each boss fight is a musical set piece with a bit of platforming, timing, and emotional storytelling.

Every motion matters. Every sound has purpose. In SURI, the rhythm isn’t background; it’s gameplay.

The India Hero Project: where dreams get a console

The Seventh Note isn’t just another indie; it is part of Sony’s India Hero Project, which is an impressive initiative that aids Indian developers in the production of console games.

For Tathvamasi Studios, this is more than just funding; it is also assistance, access to technology, and validation. This shows Indian developers do not have to play catch-up anymore; they can be the ones who lead, experiment, and redefine.

“We grew up playing on PlayStation consoles,” Martin says. “They were part of our childhood, and to now build for that same platform feels like a full-circle moment.”

Behind those poetic words is a lot of hard work. The team has spent over a year perfecting its soundscapes, its combat design, and its environmental cues to ensure music is not just an audio backdrop; it’s an integral game mechanic. Every enemy attacks on the beat. Every platform moves on the beat. You feel like you earned every victory with rhythm.

For the love of Indie

Let’s talk about indie games for a second. They live or die on community belief. Without massive marketing budgets, indie studios rely on community love, wish lists, and word of mouth to survive.

That’s why wish listing matters, and Tathvamasi isn’t shy about saying it.

“Every wish list is a vote of confidence,” says Martin. “It tells us and the platform algorithms that players believe in something different.”

"Different" is an understatement. While many rhythm games focus on increasing scores, SURI builds a narrative through sound. It’s what you get when you fuse Ori and the Blind Forest’s emotional depth with Hi-Fi Rush’s mechanical precision and then filter it through Indian storytelling sensibilities. You can wishlist the game now on both the PlayStation Store and Steam, a small click that can make a big difference for an Indian studio trying to rise above the global noise.

The sound of something new

"SURI: The Seventh Note" feels quietly revolutionary. An Indian indie studio has created a polished rhythm-based 3D action platformer for consoles that hasn’t been done before. It’s also one of the few to play with the notion of haptics as an emotional device, not just feedback. But more than that, it’s a moment for the Indian gaming ecosystem, a time when creativity and technology meet, and local stories are told with global sophistication.

For a long time now, India has functioned as the world's back end for game development, providing art, assets, and QA for international studios. But something more personal, a creative identity, is being brought by teams like Tathvamasi. The Seventh Note may be the start of India’s next phase in gaming not outsourcing, but outshining.

The final note

Every so often, a game arrives that will change the rhythm of the industry, not with brazen promises, but with quiet conviction. SURI: The Seventh Note feels like that game.

It’s intimate yet ambitious, technically sharp yet emotionally rich, and while it’s wrapped in rhythm, it’s really a story about the connection between sound and soul, between technology and feeling, and between a studio and its dream.

The beat has begun. Now, it’s time for the world to listen.

