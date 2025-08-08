Nintendo Indie World August 2025 brings surprises and Switch 2 teases

From cursed islands to sheep on bikes, Nintendo’s latest indie showcase has all the charm and chaos you’d expect.

Nintendo Indie World August 2025

Nintendo’s August 2025 Indie World Showcase packed a lot into its 15 minutes, giving Switch and Switch 2 players a bunch of fresh, quirky, and long overdue indie games to look forward to or, in some cases, play now! The presentation was live streamed on August 7, 2025, on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels and was a mix of new announcements, release dates, and “available now” drops.

Big hitters lead the charge

The show opened with Mina: The Hollower, Yacht Club Games’ action-adventure game that combines gothic horror with top-down Zelda-like gameplay. You play as Mina, a Hollower tasked with saving a cursed island. Mina: The Hollower launches October 31, 2025, and there’s a demo available to play now on the eShop.

Content Warning, a co-op horror game where you use cameras to capture monsters before escaping to upload footage of your close encounters, is coming to Switch and Switch 2 in 2026. Online reactions are already great, with Content Warning offering a mix of scares and absurdities.

Glaciered, an indie action-adventure, takes you 65 million years in the future with fully evolved avian creatures on a flooded Earth where you travel around a big underwater world of adventure. It arrives holiday 2025 as a Switch 2 title.

Weird and wonderful

Nintendo’s indie showcases are always full of left-field ideas, and this one did not disappoint. Ultimate Sheep Racoon puts farm animals on bicycles in a physics-based racing party game out in 2025. Is This Seat Taken? dropped immediately after the stream. Other oddities included Well Dweller, a dark fairytale Metroidvania where a bird named Glimmer must save his siblings from an evil queen, and Neverway, a surreal life sim where you become the immortal herald of a dead god.

Updates, bundles, and genre mashups

The popular Little Kitty, Big City will get a free update later this year with a new neighborhood, extra story content, and more kitty friends. UFO 50, a collection of 50 retro-style games from multiple devs, is a timed Switch exclusive. Herdlings, from Okomotive, is out August 21, 2025, and is a journey across strange lands while shepherding mysterious creatures. Ball x Pit, an action roguelite inspired by Loop Hero and Vampire Survivors, is out October 15, 2025, with a Switch 2 version in the fall.

And finally Caves of Qud, the 2D turn-based roguelike, is out in 2025.

Instant engagement and social buzz

Combining instant release concepts with super shareable concepts created a verbal and social word storm in the community. The top talks were Mina: The Hollower, Content Warning, and Glaciered. Ultimate Sheep Raccoon and a few other "weird enough" titles already reached meme status within a few hours. Nintendo showcasing current-gen and next-gen Switch games: this is a sign the platform is relevant to indie devs. Whether players want to curse islands, race sheep bikes, or photograph cosmic horrors, this was a gathering of earnest creativity and utter chaos colliding.

