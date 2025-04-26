New loot drop and more free games this week

If free games are your thing, this week has delivered. From fantasy rabbit holes to whimsical puzzle games and neon space fights, the free reach just keeps giving. Here’s what you can get—and what’s coming next—for free on the Epic Games Store or elsewhere.

🎁 Albion Online Welcome Gift: Free until May 1

New to Albion Online or thinking of coming back? Now’s your chance to try. Players can claim a Welcome Gift until May 1 at 20:30 IST absolutely free.

What’s in the gift?

Premium time boosts, in-game currency, and exclusive items to help with your early game decisions in this sandbox fantasy MMORPG. Whether you want to trade, craft, or fight over territory, this starter kit will give you a real head start.

Albion Online is all about player-driven economies and open-world PvP for strategy game fans who like to pull the strings. You can claim the free welcome gift on the official website; no Epic account is needed. Just log in, claim, and conquer.

🎨 Chuchel: Free until May 1

Another indie gem is up for grabs: Chuchel, the 2018 point-and-click comedy adventure from Amanita Design (the creators of Botanicula). It’s free now on the Epic Games Store until May 1 at 20:30 IST.

Why play?

Imagine a cartoonish fever dream where you control a grumpy, hairy creature through wacky puzzles while avoiding a mischievous orange rival. Chuchel doesn’t want to solve puzzles—he wants his cherry. That’s it. Pure, silly fun with beautiful art and a soundtrack that sounds like a Saturday morning cartoon after three cups of coffee.

🚀 Super Space Club launches May 1

Mark your calendars: Super Space Club, a colorful arcade-style space shooter, is coming as a free download on Epic from May 1 to May 8.

Why watch for it?

It’s a modern take on classic space combat games. You’ll choose your ship and pilot, then blast waves of enemies in neon-lit space. Inspired by old-school arcade vibes but polished for today’s screens, Super Space Club is all about fast reflexes and even faster lasers.

🆓 How to get these free games

Getting them is easy:

Go to the Epic Games Store.

Log in or create a free account.

Go to the Free Games section.

Click “Get” on each game before the offer ends.

Once claimed, the games are yours to keep forever, even after the promo ends.

⏳ Dates to keep in mind

• Albion Online Welcome Gift: Free until May 1st at 20:30 IST

• Chuchel: Free on Epic until May 1 at 20:30 IST

• Super Space Club: Free to download May 1 - May 8

Why Gen Z and casual gamers should care

Quick humor, free-form space shooters, and open-road sandbox adventures—all your favorite games that don't require heavy time or money investments to have fun. If it's silly, or you're studying, or you just don't want to spend a ton of money (or hard drive space) to have some fun for an hour or two, these are the games to play!

They will all probably run on older PCs and laptops, so you can jump in between classes or when you're supposed to be studying.

🎮 Get for free into a new world this week—like, how is that even possible?

