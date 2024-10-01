Top 5 Gaming Mouse in India for 2024

When it comes to gaming, selecting the appropriate mouse can have a significant impact on one's performance and comfort. From fast-paced FPS to heavy, strategy-based titles like RTS, there's much importance in one's gaming mouse to their style and preference. The Indian market offers various amounts of varieties of catering for one's choice of gaming mice-high DPI sensors, customizable buttons, RGB lighting, and ergonomic designs. To the requirements of this list from a budget-conscious player to a more serious professional gamer hunting precision and control, the Top 5 Gaming Mice for India has come together.

1. Logitech G502 Hero

Price: ₹4,999

Link->Logitech G502 Hero

Brand: Logitech

Key Features:

25,000 DPI Hero Sensor

• 11 Programmable Buttons

• Customizable RGB lighting

• Adjustable Weights

Why Buy It?

The G502 Hero delivers precision, a range of DPI options, and many customization options for serious players. Ideal for FPS and RTS play, it's comfortable because of the numerous available control options.

2. Razer DeathAdder V2

Price: ₹27,582

Link-> Razer DeathAdder V2

Brand: Razer

Key Features:

• 20,000 DPI Optical Sensor

• Ergonomic Design

• Razer Speedflex Cable

• 8 Programmable Buttons

Why Buy It?

The Razer DeathAdder V2 is an improved version of the previous DeathAdder, and it is a great mouse for long gaming sessions. Gamers that are looking for something that feels good in hand will appreciate its ergonomic form factor.





3. SteelSeries Rival 600

Price: ₹9,772

Link->SteelSeries Rival 600

Brand: SteelSeries

Key Features:

• 12,000 DPI Dual Sensor System

• 8-Zone RGB Lighting

• Weight variation system

• Break-Trigger Buttons

Why Buy It?

This product features a two-sensor system that supports both resolution and precision at all levels, making it the ideal candidate for professional players who put high demands on response times and balanced weight.

4. Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE

Price: ₹16,908

Link->Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE

Brand: Corsair

Key Features:

The 18,000 DPI Optical Sensor

Wi-Fi with Qi wireless charging

9 Programmable Buttons

RGB searchable

Why Buy It?

Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE is for anyone searching for the best wireless experience. It brings high performance and wireless flexibility along with excellent customization supported by RGB lighting.

5. HyperX Pulsefire Haste

Price: ₹6,044

Link-> HyperX Pulsefire Haste

Brand: HyperX

Key Features:

• 16,000 DPI Sensor

• Ultra-Lightweight Honeycomb Shell

• 6 Programmable buttons

• TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switches

Why Buy It?

An ultra-light mouse, ideal for fast-paced and quick games, like FPS. It is ultra-light so one can get excellent control with fast movements without compromising durability.

Honorable Mention :

Redragon M808 Storm Pro

Price: ₹12,055

Link->Redragon M808 Storm Pro

Brand: Redragon

Key Features:

• 16,000 DPI

• Thinness Design

• RGB Lighting

• 7 Programmable Buttons

Why Buy It?

for the budget-minded gamer, this is a solid piece of engineering with decent design, and customization features, that offer consistent performance without cost bloat.

Comparison Table:

Mouse Model Price (₹) Brand DPI Range Programmable Buttons Special Features Why Choose It Logitech G502 Hero 4999 Logitech 25,000 11 Customizable RGB, Adjustable Weights High DPI, customizable options for serious gamers, ideal for FPS/RTS Razer DeathAdder V2 27582 Razer 20,000 8 Ergonomic design, Razer Speedflex Cable Comfort and precision, perfect for long gaming sessions SteelSeries Rival 600 9772 SteelSeries 12,000 (Dual Sensor) 8 8-Zone RGB, Adjustable Weight System Dual sensor system for high precision, customizable weight balance Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE 16908 Corsair 18,000 9 Wireless with Qi Charging, Customizable RGB High-end wireless gaming experience, customizable RGB lighting HyperX Pulsefire Haste 6044 HyperX 16,000 6 Ultra-Lightweight Honeycomb Shell Ultra-lightweight for fast-paced gaming, quick and precise movement Redragon M808 Storm Pro 12055 Redragon 16,000 7 RGB Lighting, Lightweight Design Budget-friendly option for casual gamers with customizable features

So Which One Is Worth It?

The Logitech G502 Hero can be termed a best-value-of-money piece that combines precision with customization and durability at a price that is sensible to the user. Versatility makes it suitable for any game, and it was long-renowned by both casual and professional gamers.

